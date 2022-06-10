"This swing is better than half the players on the current roster" "Freak athlete" - Chicago Cubs fans react to NFL quarterback Justin Fields hitting dingers at Wrigley Field

The Chicago Cubs have had their fair share of failings so far in the 2022 MLB season. The club currently has a record of 23-33 and is sitting in fourth place in the National League Central with little hope of moving up. They are currently nine games behind the Milwaukee Brewers, who lead the division.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Bears quarterback Justin Fields casually destroyed this baseball at Wrigley Bears quarterback Justin Fields casually destroyed this baseball at Wrigley https://t.co/EzS0B2Jtqo

"Bears quarterback Justin Fields casually destroyed this baseball at Wrigley" - Jomboy Media

Cubs fans, known for being some of the most passionate in baseball, have not taken well to the losing habits of their team this year. Still energized by their 2016 World Series win — their first in 108 years — the devotion of Chicago Cubs fans knows no bounds.

Chicago Cubs fans react to NFL quarterback batting at Wrigley

Justin Fields plays for the Chicago Bears of the NFL. The Bears, similarly, found themselves near the bottom of their own division in the National Football Conference North division last year.

A-Rob @ARob64483434 @JomboyMedia The Angels shouldnt play Nickelback to try & get runs-they should play this Quarterback lol @JomboyMedia The Angels shouldnt play Nickelback to try & get runs-they should play this Quarterback lol

Fields, a 23-year-old native of Georgia, has played with the Bears for only one season. Justin Fields finished the 2021 NFL season with a record of 2-8 over 10 starts.

A video recently emerged of Fields taking batting practice with the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field as he awaits the 2022 NFL pre-season. Due to his athleticism, no one should be surprised that he absolutely crushed every baseball he came into contact with.

The Chicago Cubs, meanwhile, have not had such an electric year at the plate. They rank at the dead center of the MLB for both batting average and home runs, batting .244 as a team with 57 long balls. Even with the addition of blockbuster free agent Seiya Suzuki, their team batting average has failed to see any meaningful improvement on the whole.

Mufasa @BlkEagleSam_20 @JomboyMedia Well, pro athlete... Probably played baseball growing up... Idk it doesn't add up. 🤔 @JomboyMedia Well, pro athlete... Probably played baseball growing up... Idk it doesn't add up. 🤔

Cubs fans, aware of their teams' mediocrity this season, got hold of the video. Needless to say, some of the responses posted on Twitter elude to the irony of home runs looking so easy at Wrigley Field.

Glen @eamuscatuli85 @JomboyMedia this swing is better than half of the players on the current roster. Yes I know he was big time baseball prospect but looks clean. @JomboyMedia this swing is better than half of the players on the current roster. Yes I know he was big time baseball prospect but looks clean.

Fans eluded to Fields' past as an elite high school baseball prospect. They also called into question if Fields can indeed hit better than some of the players on the Chicago Cubs.

Silent Cal @Sup_Chain_Rick @JomboyMedia Ah yea, he was considered an elite baseball prospect out of HS. 2nd-3rd round draft considerations I believe. Chose football. @JomboyMedia Ah yea, he was considered an elite baseball prospect out of HS. 2nd-3rd round draft considerations I believe. Chose football.

The Cubs will play a series at Yankee Stadium this weekend before returning home to Wrigley Field to play host to the San Diego Padres next week.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far