"This team is completely lost" "We are now just a bad baseball team" - New York Yankees fans heartbroken as their slump continues with a tenth inning loss to Boston Red Sox

The New York Yankees continue to struggle to get back to their winning ways, this time blowing a ninth-inning lead against the Boston Red Sox. While the Yankees are still the top team in the American League and one of the best in the MLB, their recent record would not indicate that. With one win in their last nine games, the Yankees skid is showing no signs of slowing down.

Clay Holmes entered the bottom of the ninth to close out the game for the Yankees, but was unable to do so. J.D. Martinez hit a single to drive in the game's tying run. An inning later in the bottom of the tenth, Tommy Pham drove in the game's winning run.

Talkin' Baseball posted a clip of the game winning play and the ensuing celebration to Twitter.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Tommy Pham walks it off for the Red Sox! Tommy Pham walks it off for the Red Sox! https://t.co/hj5dNHcW7F

It's never a good day to be a Yankees fan who just lost to the Boston Red Sox. With one of the most heated rivalries in professional sports, every game feels personal.

After many months of dominance to start the season, Yankees fans are finally getting used to losing. As much as they may not like it, some fans are beginning to accept a new reality.

Clifford Asness @CliffordAsness @Yankees Michael King going down was a dark day for this team. But that’s an excuse, we are now just a bad baseball team. @Yankees Michael King going down was a dark day for this team. But that’s an excuse, we are now just a bad baseball team.

New York Yankees star slugger Aaron Judge has been one of the few bright spots over the last 10 games. Despite the losses, his offensive dominance has not been affected, proven by the 429 foot home run he blasted in the game.

Michael L. Gayles Sr @mgizzle70 @Yankees We simply CANNOT keep this up! How do the struggling hitters in the lineup continue to watch an absolute BEAST like Judge at the plate, and not make adjustments of their own? @Yankees We simply CANNOT keep this up! How do the struggling hitters in the lineup continue to watch an absolute BEAST like Judge at the plate, and not make adjustments of their own?

It would take a lot for a team with 71 wins by August 12th to lose hope, but that is beginning to happen in New York. The New York Yankees are losing their reputation as the biggest and the baddest team in the MLB, and their fans realize it. If they wind up slumping while entering the playoffs, this once promising season could end in an acrimonious defeat.

Igor for hart @kreiderfor50 @Yankees I’m starting to believe we were never a good baseball team and we where just lucky for half a season @Yankees I’m starting to believe we were never a good baseball team and we where just lucky for half a season

The Bulanator @TheBulanator @Yankees Bring up our untraded prospects… change up the lineup, and make better managerial decisions, same mistakes the whole month, change it up @Yankees Bring up our untraded prospects… change up the lineup, and make better managerial decisions, same mistakes the whole month, change it up

Jovany Santiago @LandingOnOtsiti complaining about not having run support but can’t even close out a game without giving up a run or a home run @Yankees literally complained about clay two weeks ago and people said he was still good this man has become the worst closer for the yankees like chapmancomplaining about not having run support but can’t even close out a game without giving up a run or a home run @Yankees literally complained about clay two weeks ago and people said he was still good this man has become the worst closer for the yankees like chapman 😐 complaining about not having run support but can’t even close out a game without giving up a run or a home run

Kyle @McAllisterKyleJ @Yankees This team hasn’t been good for awhile now. Just not even fun to watch. Boone couldn’t manage a fantasy lineup but somehow has a job in the MLB. What kind of manager watches his closer throw 9 straight balls and just blows bubbles in the dugout @Yankees This team hasn’t been good for awhile now. Just not even fun to watch. Boone couldn’t manage a fantasy lineup but somehow has a job in the MLB. What kind of manager watches his closer throw 9 straight balls and just blows bubbles in the dugout 😂

The New York Yankees do still have time to change their fortunes, but that time is running out quickly.

AT @YankeeWRLD @Yankees MAKE A CHANGE, CALL SOMEONE UP DO SOMETHING @Yankees MAKE A CHANGE, CALL SOMEONE UP DO SOMETHING

If the Yankees are not careful, this slump could be what defines their 2022 season.

New York Yankees under tremendous pressure to win this series against the Boston Red Sox

Aaron Judge rounding the bases after a home run

This was the first of a three-game series between the Yankees and Boston Red Sox, and it has suddenly become a 'can't lose' situation. If the New York Yankees continue their skid with yet another lost series, they may not be able to regain their confidence.

If they can manage to pull off two road wins, they will once again be poised for greatness.

