"This week is getting more and more frustrating" "Great let's get cold right at the end of the season" - Atlanta Braves fans dejected by loss to San Francisco Giants amidst longest losing streak of the season

The Atlanta Braves only managed to put up two runs in their 3-2 defeat against the San Francisco Giants on the road. This was missed opportunity for the Braves to gain ground on the New York Mets, who lost earlier in the day against the Chicago Cubs. With the Braves and Mets in a heated race for the National League East crown, every game is vital.

Since both teams lost today, there has been no significant change in the standings. The San Francisco Giants have proven to be a tough outing for most teams in the MLB. While they likely won't be in the playoffs, they will hope to steal a few more wins before the regular season is over, causing some upsets along the way.

For the Atlanta Braves, it was their third consecutive loss and it hit the fans hard. This is the longest losing streak of the season for the team. The good news is that it is a remarkably small losing streak for it being the longest of the season. The bad news is that they are currently on that losing streak.

Starting 9 @Starting9 The Atlanta Braves have a season high 3 game losing streak The Atlanta Braves have a season high 3 game losing streak https://t.co/MR7s4PPW0p

The Mets have been very consistent this season, and missing this opportunity to gain on them could prove to be fatal.

TalkinBravesPod @TalkinBravesPod @Braves Can’t keep missing opportunities Mets aren’t gonna lose many games @Braves Can’t keep missing opportunities Mets aren’t gonna lose many games

An eighth-inning hit from Dansby Swanson was all that prevented this from being a shutout. But it was too little, too late.

Andrew Nash @aku_soku_zan_28 @Braves That was pathetic. You can score in those other innings too, you know. @Braves That was pathetic. You can score in those other innings too, you know.

Some fans see a cap on the teams that the Atlanta Braves were able to beat.

Green @greendga @Braves Started playing real teams and forgot how to play @Braves Started playing real teams and forgot how to play

The perceived lack of effort from the Braves was infuriating for some fans.

KD @kaniff01281 @Braves This team looks like a team that doesn't realize they are in a pennant race. @Braves This team looks like a team that doesn't realize they are in a pennant race.

If the Atlanta Braves hope to win the NL East, they will have to play better than they did today.

Melissa arnold @melissahavasu @Braves We should be capitalizing on the Mets losses. Not following them. We’ve got to do better. @Braves We should be capitalizing on the Mets losses. Not following them. We’ve got to do better.

After such an incredible past two months, it seems like the Braves are running out of steam.

Losing out on this race in the last few weeks of the season would be heartbreaking.

The San Francisco Giants might be in third place in their division, but they are still a strong team.

The Atlanta Braves need to quickly bounce back from this loss against the San Francisco Giants

Atlanta Braves v San Francisco Giants

The Braves are battling every game against not just their opponents, but the record of their biggest rivals. If they lose and the Mets win, the damage of the loss is doubled. With the race separated by just 1.5 games, everything is on the line in these final weeks.

The Braves need to end this losing streak before it goes on any longer or they risk missing their chance at winning the NL East.

