"This week is getting more and more frustrating" "Great let's get cold right at the end of the season" - Atlanta Braves fans dejected by loss to San Francisco Giants amidst longest losing streak of the season

The Atlanta Braves only managed to put up two runs in their 3-2 defeat against the San Francisco Giants on the road. This was missed opportunity for the Braves to gain ground on the New York Mets, who lost earlier in the day against the Chicago Cubs. With the Braves and Mets in a heated race for the National League East crown, every game is vital.
Since both teams lost today, there has been no significant change in the standings. The San Francisco Giants have proven to be a tough outing for most teams in the MLB. While they likely won't be in the playoffs, they will hope to steal a few more wins before the regular season is over, causing some upsets along the way.
For the Atlanta Braves, it was their third consecutive loss and it hit the fans hard. This is the longest losing streak of the season for the team. The good news is that it is a remarkably small losing streak for it being the longest of the season. The bad news is that they are currently on that losing streak.
The Mets have been very consistent this season, and missing this opportunity to gain on them could prove to be fatal.
An eighth-inning hit from Dansby Swanson was all that prevented this from being a shutout. But it was too little, too late.
Some fans see a cap on the teams that the Atlanta Braves were able to beat.
The perceived lack of effort from the Braves was infuriating for some fans.
If the Atlanta Braves hope to win the NL East, they will have to play better than they did today.
After such an incredible past two months, it seems like the Braves are running out of steam.
Losing out on this race in the last few weeks of the season would be heartbreaking.
The San Francisco Giants might be in third place in their division, but they are still a strong team.
The Atlanta Braves need to quickly bounce back from this loss against the San Francisco Giants
The Braves are battling every game against not just their opponents, but the record of their biggest rivals. If they lose and the Mets win, the damage of the loss is doubled. With the race separated by just 1.5 games, everything is on the line in these final weeks.
The Braves need to end this losing streak before it goes on any longer or they risk missing their chance at winning the NL East.