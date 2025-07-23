"Threw a blistering ball right after it" - When Bill Murray hailed Aroldis Chapman's calm after giving up crucial homer in 2016 World Series finale

Regarded by many as one of the finest closers in baseball, Aroldis Chapman spent one season with the Chicago Cubs in 2016.
Despite not staying at Wrigley Field for a long time, Chapman's legacy in the Windy City has been immortalized, as he was part of the Cubs team that famously won the World Series that year, breaking their 107-season drought.
The victory, however, was not straightforward by any means. In game seven of the Fall Classic, the Cubs ended up surrendering a three-run lead late on, as Aroldis Chapman gave up a pair of hits and a two-run homer to Rajai Davis in the bottom of the eighth.
Despite finding himself under immense pressure at that moment, Chapman was able to keep himself composed on the mound and ended up getting the final out to finish the inning.
Thankfully for Chapman, Chicago did eventually go on to get its hands on the World Series title they were longing for after a pair of extra innings.
Speaking to insider Ken Rosenthal during the post-game celebrations, Evanston-born actor Bill Murray, a die-hard Cubs fan, hailed Chapman's ability to stay calm when the lights shined brightest.
"When the guy (Rajai Davis) hit the home run, you thought 'oh, is he (Aroldis Chapman) going to fall apart?' But, he just threw a blistering ball right after it. I was like 'yeah, he hit a home run, I bet you this guy's not going to hit a home run.' He just came back and threw it right down the throat, he was great," Murray said [1:30]
Aroldis Chapman is still going strong at the highest level
In his long career so far, Aroldis Chapman has enjoyed stints at some of the biggest franchises in the majors. Now 37 years old, Chapman added to his long resume this year, making the move to another huge organization in the Boston Red Sox.
Despite many thinking Chapman would end up being more of a fringe player at this age, the lefty has silenced his doubters with his performances, earning his eighth All-Star selection after an impressive first half of 2025.
Just like he did in 2016, Chapman is looking to pitch in October yet again this year, with the Red Sox currently well-placed to make it to the playoffs via the AL wildcard.