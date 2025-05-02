Tigers vs. Angels: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 2, MLB 2025

The Detroit Tigers got the leg up in the opener of this extended series with the Los Angeles Angels by brutalizing the home team's maligned bullpen en route to scoring the impressive 10-4 comeback victory. The win moved Detroit to 4-1 in the last five overall meetings.

Ad

The home team will be up against it in Game 2 with the AL Central leading Tigers sending reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal to the mound for his seventh start of the season. Jose Soriano will attempt to keep the Tigers potent offense in check in his seventh call to duty.

Tigers vs. Angels recent form and records

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Detroit

Winners of two straight and six of their last eight, the Tigers continue to be one of the best bets in the league as one of only three teams to have amassed 20 wins.

Ad

Trending

The excellent start to the year has earned $100-per-bet MLB bettors a cool $680 worth of profit with last night's triumph inching them towards being a .500 team away from Comerica Park.

Los Angeles

The losing streak swelled to six straight for Ron Washington's Halos last night. The defeat dropped the Angels to 12-18 overall, resulting in a $456 deficit for their supporters. Even so, Los Angeles remains a winning investment at home where its 5-5 record has equated to a $26 return on investment.

Ad

The team's hot start is all but a distant memory now, sitting six-games under .500 and six-games in back of the division-leading Seattle Mariners.

Injuries

Detroit

Jake Rogers C 10 Day IL - Oblique

Manuel Margot RF 10 Day IL - Knee

Matt Vierling CF 10 Day IL - Shoulder

Alex Cobb SP 15 Day IL - Hip

John Brebbia RP 15 Day IL - Tricep

Beau Brieske RP 15 Day IL - Ankle

Wenceel Perez RF 60 Day IL - Spine

Ty Madden SP 60 Day IL - Shoulder

Parker Meadows CF 60 Day IL - Arm

Jose Urquidy SP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Sawyer Gipson-Long SP 60 Day IL - Hip

Alex Lange RP 60 Day IL - Lat

Ad

Los Angeles

Mike Trout RF Day To Day - Knee

Yoan Moncada 3B 10 Day IL - Thumb

Ben Joyce RP 15 Day IL - Shoulder

Sam Bachman RP 15 Day IL - Upper Body

Anthony Rendon 3B 60 Day IL - Hip

Robert Stephenson RP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Starting Pitchers

Tarik Skubal (3-2, 2.34 ERA in 2025)

Allowed 31 hits (3 HR) & 9 ER with a 40:5 K/BB ratio in six 2025 starts.

Tossed 6.0 IP of 4 hit (0 HR) & 0 ER ball with 11:0 K/BB ratio vs. Baltimore last start.

1-1 with a 1.98 ERA & 16:0 K/BB ratio in 13.2 career IP thrown vs. the Angels.

1-2 with a 3.57 ERA and 19:4 K/BB ratio in 17.2 IP on the road in 2025

Ad

Jose Soriano (2-4 4.50 ERA in 2025)

Allowed 35 hits (3 HR) & 17 ER with a 26:15 K/BB ratio in six 2025 starts.

Tossed 5.0 IP of 5 hit (0 HR) and 3 ER ball with 4:1 K/BB ratio at Minnesota last start.

0-1 with a 0.00 ERA & 5:0 K/BB ratio in 3.0 career IP thrown vs. the Tigers.

0-2 with a 10.38 ERA and 11:7 K/BB ratio in 8.2 IP at home in 2025.

Must-Watch Hitters

Detroit

Zack McKinstry extended his hit streak to 11 straight last night after logging an RBI single. However, he also struck out three times, making it eight Ks in his last 14 plate appearances. It's tough to back him in the player prop markets.

Ad

Spencer Torkelson has been a consistent force batting in the meat of the Tigers lineup. He hooked us up last night with his lone hit being of the 2-run homer variety. No reason to not go back to the well with the righty mashing right-handed pitching for four home runs and 15 RBIs.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Los Angeles

With Tarik Skubal on the bump and the Angels posting a league-worst 34.0 strikeout rate against left-handed pitching over the last two weeks per FanGraphs, targeting his player props is the better approach.

If forced to choose one bat in LA's dugout, look the way of Jorge Soler. He nearly went yard twice last night, has gone deep in back-to-back games, and has reached the cheap seats twice against Detroit's staff ace in the past.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tigers vs. Angels MLB 2025 Betting Odds

Friday 5/2 Money Line Run Line Total Runs Detroit Tigers -192 -1.5 -108 O 7.5 +100 Los Angeles Angels +160 +1.5 -112 U 7.5 -120

Ad

Tigers vs. Rangers expert picks and game prediction

As expected, MLB bettors have flocked to the Tigers for the second game of this series with one of the league's best arms leading them into battle. Initially a -165 favorite at the open, Detroit's nearly pushing $2.00 regardless of sitting two-games under .500 as visitors.

Regardless, there's blood in the water in Anaheim right now, and the Tigers will have no issue taking advantage. The Angels put up a fight in the opener, but look for their overmatched lineup to have few answers for Skubal who should exceed his K prop at DraftKings Sportsbook with relative ease. Also look for Detroit to hang a crooked number with their offense arguably the toughest Jose Soriano has run up against to date.

Tigers vs. Rangers Prediction: Detroit Wins 10-2

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Rose Mike earned a Bachelor of Science in Human Biology from the University of Kansas with dreams of becoming an orthopedic surgeon and team physician. However, his career path took a different turn as he ventured into sports handicapping, writing, and editing.



While preparing for the MCAT, Mike applied to contribute to a site offering free sports picks, which proved to be a pivotal step. His success there garnered interest from larger platforms and startups. Despite his efforts, organic chemistry derailed his medical school ambitions, and he chose to shift fully into sports betting and fantasy sports content creation.



Over a 20-year career, Mike has navigated the highs and lows of professional sports betting. His experience spans working on a late-night sports talk radio show, covering the Chicago Rush in the Arena Football League, managing a content distribution company, owning and operating a vape shop, and creating one of the first profitable DFS affiliate sites—an endeavor that helped buy his current home.



When offline, Mike enjoys working out his green thumb, coaching his son’s sports teams, hosting tea parties with his daughter, and relaxing with his wife and friends. A die-hard Kansas Jayhawks fan, he also proudly bleeds Cubbie blue. Know More