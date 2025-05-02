Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Tarik Skubal, Hunter Greene and more for May 2, 2025

It's an electric Friday on the MLB card, and strikeout prop bettors couldn't ask for a better slate to date with today's board. There's Tarik Skubal, one of the best guns in the lot, looking to gorge on a whiff-heavy Angels offense, and Hunter Greene’s electric fastball gets our bold prediction nod against a Nationals team lacking punch.

Several matchups feature pitchers against lineups that either rank near the top in strikeout rate or are notorious for struggling against certain pitch types and setting up a few juicy K props worth targeting.

We’ve dug into recent performances, pitch mix adjustments and team strikeout splits to uncover the five most promising K props for tonight. Let’s dive into today’s top pitching strikeout bets.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Tarik Skubal – Over 7.5 Strikeouts (-110)

Tarik Skubal has 40 strikeouts this season so far - Source: Imagn

Tarik Skubal, last year's AL Cy Young award winner and 2024 Triple Crown pitcher, has carried over his dominance into the 2025 season, with a 2.34 ERA and 40 strikeouts through his first six starts. With a K/9 of 10.4, he's regularly piling up strikeouts. Against the Angels, who strike out at a high rate against left-handed starters, Skubal is set to go over 7.5 strikeouts today.

Chris Bassitt – Under 5.5 Strikeouts (-140)

Chris Bassitt is a good pick under 5.5 Ks today - Source: Imagn

Chris Bassitt averaged 6.5 strikeouts per game this season. Facing the Cleveland Guardians, who are known to be a disciplined team at the plate, it's likely that he'll be under six strikeouts today in this game. With the matchup and the last few outings of Bassitt, this underbet has a solid value at -140.

Joe Ryan - Under 6.5 Strikeouts (-145)

Joe Ryan is pitching today - Source: Imagn

Joe Ryan has been a mainstay of the Minnesota Twins' staff with his fine mix of pitches and great control. However, today's game against the Boston Red Sox is tough.

The Red Sox offense is highly disciplined and has one of the lowest strikeout rates in the league. Ryan's recent games have been characterized by an average of about six strikeouts per outing, and against a contact-heavy team like Boston, obtaining more than 6.5 strikeouts may be a tall order.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto - Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-165) Safe pick of the day

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is the safe pick of the day - Source: Imagn

Yamamoto has been excellent this season. Renowned for his precise control and a repertoire containing a deceptive splitter and a high velocity fastball, Yamamoto has found success in generating strikeouts.

He's pitching against the Braves today, who have a tendency to strike out versus right-handed pitchers, so he has a great opportunity to surpass 5.5 strikeouts today. Looking at his recent trends and the matchup, this is considered the safest bet of the day.

Hunter Greene - Over 7.5 Strikeouts (+115) Bold pick of the day

Hunter Greene is the bold pick of the day - Source: Imagn

Hunter Greene, known for his blazing fastball that regularly touches triple digits, has been a strikeout artist for the Reds. Pitching against the Nationals today, who have struggled to hit high-velocity pitchers, he can easily go over 7.5 strikeouts. This is a good bet for punters, especially at the generous +115 odds.

