Tigers vs. Braves: Game 1 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - September 19, 2025

The Detroit Tigers host the Atlanta Braves for a three-game series, trying to turn around their home stand that saw them lose three consecutive games at the hands of the Cleveland Guardians. Their sweep has also delayed their AL Central division title while leaving a small hope for the Guardians, who are 3.5 games behind in second place.
The Braves, in contrast, are on a five-game winning streak. They swept the Washington Nationals to improve to a 70-83 record and remain 21.0 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies, who lead the division.
Tigers vs. Braves Game 1: Betting Odds and Weather
Time: 6:40 p.m. EDT at Comerica Park
Money Line: Tigers -120, Braves -100
Total Runs: Over/Under is 9.0 runs
Weather: Sunny, 87 degrees F, 0% precipitation, Wind 2 mph L-R
Tigers vs. Braves Game 1: Injuries and Lineups
Injuries
Tigers
- Colt Keith: day-to-day (back),
- Sawyer Gipson-Long: 15-Day IL (neck),
- Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm),
- Kyle Finnegan: 15-Day IL (abductor),
- Matt Vierling: 10-Day IL (oblique),
- Reese Olson: 60-Day IL (shoulder),
- Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (hip),
- Jackson Jobe: 60-Day IL (flexor),
- Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder),
- Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip),
- Ty Madden: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
Braves
- Aaron Bummer: 60-Day IL (shoulder),
- Sean Murphy: 60-Day IL (hip),
- Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (oblique),
- Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder),
- Austin Riley: 60-Day IL (abdominal),
- Grant Holmes: 60-Day IL (elbow),
- Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow),
- AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow),
- Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder),
- Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)
Expected Lineups
Tigers
- CF P. Meadows L
- 2B G. Torres R
- DH K. Carpenter L
- 1B S. Torkelson R
- LF Riley Greene L
- C D. Dingler R
- 3B Colt Keith L
- RF W. Perez S
- SS Z. McKinstry L
Braves
- LF J. Profar S
- 1B Matt Olson L
- RF Ronald Acuna R
- C D. Baldwin L
- 2B Ozzie Albies S
- SS Ha-Seong Kim R
- CF M. Harris L
- DH M. Ozuna R
- 3B N. Alvarez R
Tigers vs. Braves Game 1: Expert Picks and Prediction
Braves' Bryce Elder (7-10, 5.56 ERA) faces Tigers' Charlie Morton (9-10, 5.56 ERA) in the starting pitching battle. Elder is heading into the game after earning 6 runs on 10 hits in his last start against the Houston Astros. Morton has been unable to complete 5.0 full innings in each of his last three starts, all in September, while also earning 11 runs.
The Tigers are getting outpaced by the Braves by a massive margin in their last 10 games. Detroit has a .212 collective batting average compared to Atlanta's .264 average. Matt Olson leads the Braves in all three major batting metrics this season, while Spencer Torkelson and Gleyber Torres are the in-form bats for the Tigers.
Prediction: Tigers 6, Braves 5
Picks: Tigers ML (-120), Over 9.0 runs