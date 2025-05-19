Tigers vs Cardinals: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 19, 2025

The Detroit Tigers and St. Louis Cardinals are set to begin their interleague series on Monday night at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri. Detroit is coming into this game with a record of 31-16, while St. Louis is currently sitting at 26-21 on the season.

Ad

Detroit has been one of the biggest surprises of the season in the American League, and the same could be said for St. Louis as well. Now that the odds are all set for this matchup, it's time to make some predictions.

Tigers vs. Cardinals prediction

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Detroit Tigers have been a great offensive team so far this season, as they have belted 60 home runs. Spencer Torkelson has been on a huge tear, leading the way with 12 home runs and 38 RBIs on the year.

Ad

Trending

Sonny Gray is pitching today - Source: Imagn

Detroit is going to send Keider Montero to the mound for the series opener, and he is 1-1 with a 4.68 ERA on the year. The Tigers have a great bullpen, and they just need Montero to keep them in this matchup.

Ad

Sonny Gray is going to be starting for the St. Louis Cardinals in this matchup. He is 4-1 with a 4.50 ERA this season. Gray has been great this year for the Cardinals, and he is a proven veteran as well.

The Cardinals, however, don't have a big offensive star in their lineup. But they have been getting some big hits throughout the year. Look for that trend to continue in this game as the Cardinals will find a way to get a win.

Ad

Prediction: St. Louis Cardinals 4, Detroit Tigers 3

Tigers vs. Cardinals odds

Money Line: Detroit Tigers +135, St. Louis Cardinals -160

Run Spread: Tigers +1.5 (-160), Cardinals -1.5 (+135)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (EVEN), Under 8.5 (-120)

Tigers vs. Cardinals injuries

Detroit Tigers injury report:

Parker Meadows (OF): 60-Day IL (Right upper arm)

Matt Vierling (OF): 10-Day IL (Right rotator cuff muscle strain)

Jake Rogers (C): 10-Day IL (Left oblique strain)

Ad

Casey Mize (RHP): 15-Day IL (Mild left hamstring strain)

Alex Cobb (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right hip inflammation)

St. Louis Cardinals injury report:

Zack Thompson (LHP): 60-Day IL (Left lat strain)

Tigers vs. Cardinals picks

This is going to be a great game, but ultimately the Cardinals will find a way to pick up the victory.

Money Line: St. Louis Cardinals +135

Run Spread: Tigers +1.5 (-160)

Total Runs: Under 8.5 (-120)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ryan Burks Ryan Burks is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience in the field, writing for publications such as Knup Sports. Ryan graduated from Elmhurst College in 2009 with a degree in Communications.



Ryan is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoys their storied history and traditions. His favorite sporting moment was when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, breaking a championship drought that dated back to 1908.



His favorite player was Ken Griffey Jr., as Ryan grew up during his prime and he was the coolest player in league history. Greg Maddux also deserves a mention, as he was truly amazing on the mound.



When not working or watching sports, Ryan coaches basketball and baseball, loves fishing, and spends time with his family. Know More