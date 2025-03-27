Tigers vs. Dodgers: Game 1, prediction, odds and picks - March 27, MLB 2025

The LA Dodgers return home for the first time since sweeping the Chicago Cubs in the two-game Tokyo Series last week. In front of a packed Dodger Stadium, they'll celebrate their World Series championship before opening a three-game set against a Detroit Tigers squad that also made the playoffs last season.

Thursday's series opener offers MLB bettors a potential pitchers' duel between a pair of former Cy Young Award winners, with Tarik Skubal taking the bump for the Tigers and Blake Snell making his first start for the reigning champs.

Tigers vs. Dodgers recent form and records

Though oddsmakers predict the Tigers will have a say in how the AL Central plays out this season, Detroit hardly looked the part in spring training after posting a disappointing 12-15 record, which included a 5-9 road record. Per MLB.com, the offense slashed .241/.316/.410/.736 with 34 home runs and 134 RBIs. The pitching staff didn't fare better, earning a collective 5.74 ERA and allowing 167 hits and 104 ER over 163.0 innings.

The Dodgers got out to a perfect start to their 2025 campaign, taking both meetings with the Cubs in the Tokyo Dome. The bats delivered 10 runs on 14 hits (three HRs), and while the unit took 18 K, it also tallied 15 walks. The pitching staff held the Cubs to just four runs on 11 hits and didn't surrender a single home run while tallying a 21:8 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Players to Watch

Starting Pitchers

Tarik Skubal (18-4, 2.39 ERA in 2024)

Skubal went 8-3 with a 2.86 ERA with 111 K over 264.0 IP on the road last year

He's 0-0 with a 3.00 ERA and 8:1 K/BB ratio in 1 career start against the Dodgers

He gave up 2 hits (1 HR) and 2 ER in 6.0 IP with 8 K and 1 BB against LA last season

Blake Snell (5-3, 3.12 ERA in 2024)

Snell went 1-2 with a 2.85 ERA with 77 K over 161.0 IP at home last year

He's 0-2 with a 6.06 ERA and 16:7 K/BB ratio in 3 career starts against the Tigers

He gave up 7 hits (1 HR) and 6 ER in 4.1 IP with 8 K and 2 BB against DET in 2019

Must-Watch Hitters

Detroit

A bulk of the Tigers' current hitters haven't seen much of Snell's stuff. That, however, isn't the case with Gleyber Torres, who's stepped into the box to oppose him 20 times with limited results. However, he's taken four walks and left the yard against him once, which means the over of his total bases prop is in play.

Los Angeles

Freddie Freeman is the only current Dodger to take Skubal deep. That represents his only hit against the right-hander through three at-bats. Even so, Tommy Edman is the hitter we'll look to make hay in the player props market. He enters this tilt hot, having collected two hits in Tokyo with one reaching the cheap seats.

Tigers vs. Dodgers Baseball Betting Odds

Thursday 3/27 Money Line Run Line Total Runs Detroit Tigers +136 +1.5 -155 O 6.5 -125 Los Angeles Dodgers -162 -1.5 +130 U 6.5 +105

Tigers vs. Dodgers expert picks and game prediction

All eyes will be on Chavez Ravine for this one, with a pair of premier left-handers taking the bump. Los Angeles initially hit the board -150 favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, and it's only gotten more expensive to back the defending champs since.

Instead of going with the flow and eating a good amount of chalk, we'll zag and ride the road-dogged Tigers with the expectation Skubal holds his own and puts the team in a position to win the game. I need to see more from Snell before I'm willing to lay this type of chalk against the American League's reigning Cy Young winner.

Money Line: +136

Run Line: +1.5 -155

Total Runs: Over 6.5 +102

Tigers vs. Dodgers Prediction: Detroit Wins 6-2

