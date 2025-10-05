Tigers vs. Mariners: Game 2 prediction, injuries, odds, bets, and picks - October 5, 2025 | ALDS Series

After Detroit’s dramatic 3-2, 11-inning Game 1 win, the series shifts to a heavyweight pitching tilt: Tigers ace Tarik Skubal draws Game 2 for Detroit, and the Mariners counter with veteran Luis Castillo.

Ad

Skubal’s swing-and-miss stuff and recent dominance give Detroit a clear edge on paper; Seattle must get to Castillo early and force Detroit’s bullpen into a multi-inning test.

The match will come down to whether Seattle’s top bats (Julio Rodriguez, Cal Raleigh) can break through Skubal and whether Detroit can scratch runs off Castillo before Seattle’s pen takes over.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Starting Pitchers

Tarik Skubal - Detroit Tigers

Skubal takes the mound with the ball after a dominant Wild Card Game 1 profile and is the Tigers’ unquestioned ace. He features high-velocity fastballs and a tight slider that generate whiffs and limit hard contact; in short series situations, his ability to work deep and miss bats is gold. Detroit will ride Skubal’s strength-to-strength profile: if he keeps pitch counts in check and avoids the long inning, the Tigers force Seattle into late-inning matchup work.

Ad

Trending

Luis Castillo - Seattle Mariners

Castillo is an aggressive, high-leverage veteran who competes on the edges and can get ground balls and swings-and-misses in equal measure. He’ll need to locate his changeup and sequence to neutralize Detroit’s righty-heavy middle of the order; if Castillo can navigate the first three innings cleanly and put pressure on Skubal’s pitch count, the Mariners’ lineup has the upside to turn this into a bullpen battle they can win at T-Mobile Park.

Ad

Hot Hitters

Detroit - Kerry Carpenter / Spencer Torkelson / Riley Greene

Carpenter delivered the big two-run homer in Game 1 and provides a middle-order power threat; Torkelson and Greene supply the long-ball and run production Detroit needs to tag Castillo early. When one of these bats gets hot, Detroit’s lineup suddenly looks like a playoff offense.

Seattle - Julio Rodriguez / Cal Raleigh / Eugenio Suarez

Julio homered and went 3-for-5 in Game 1 and remains the Mariners’ primary threat. A single swing can change the game. Cal Raleigh’s three-hit night showed his power is an immediate danger in any inning, and Eugenio Suarez’s ability to create pressure with contact and defense matters in tight games. Seattle must get to Skubal early, or their late-game bats will have little room to operate.

Ad

Injury Report

Seattle Mariners:

Bryan Woo - Day-to-day (pectoral)

Jackson Kowar - 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Trent Thornton - 60-Day IL (Achilles)

Gregory Santos - 60-Day IL (knee)

Ryan Bliss - 60-Day IL (biceps)

Detroit Tigers:

Matt Vierling - 10-Day IL (oblique)

Sawyer Gipson-Long - 15-Day IL (neck)

Beau Brieske - 60-Day IL (forearm)

Reese Olson - 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Sean Guenther - 60-Day IL (hip)

Jackson Jobe - 60-Day IL (flexor)

Jason Foley - 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Alex Cobb - 60-Day IL (hip)

Ty Madden - 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Ad

Current Odds

Run Line: Tigers −1.5 (+144) / Mariners +1.5 (−176)

Total: Over 5.5 (−120) / Under 5.5 (−102)

Moneyline: Tigers −137 / Mariners +113

Best Bets & Predictions

Tigers Moneyline (−137) Under 5.5 (−102) Mariners +1.5 (−176)

Final score prediction: Tigers 3, Mariners 2

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More