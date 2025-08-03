Tigers vs. Phillies: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - August 3, 2025

The Detroit Tigers (65-47) and Philadelphia Phillies (62-48) face off Sunday night in a rubber match to decide this three-game series. Both teams are fighting for a playoff position, making this finale a must-win.

The Phillies are 34-20 at home and dominate when their offense clicks, going 40-9 when scoring five or more runs. The Tigers, leading the AL Central, are 29-26 on the road and have a similar formula: they’re 46-7 when scoring five or more runs.

Cristopher Sanchez (9-3, 2.48 ERA) will look to rebound after a shaky outing for Philly, while veteran Charlie Morton (7-8, 5.42 ERA) makes his first start in a Tigers uniform.

Starting Pitchers

Charlie Morton (RHP, Tigers)

2025: 7-8, 5.42 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 101 K (101.1 IP)

Morton will make his Tigers debut on Sunday. The veteran has struggled with command this season, but his curveball can still generate swings and misses when he’s locked in.

Cristopher Sanchez (LHP, Phillies)

2025: 9-3, 2.55 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 139 K (130.2 IP)

Sanchez is having a breakout year as a rotation anchor. Despite a rough outing in his last start vs the White Sox, he’s been dominant at home with his deceptive changeup leading the charge.

Hot Hitters to Watch

Gleyber Torres (Detroit Tigers)

Torres is heating up at the perfect time for Detroit. After going 2-for-5 with a solo homer in Saturday’s 7-5 win, he has hit four home runs in his last six games. His recent surge adds much-needed pop to the Tigers' lineup as they face a tough lefty in Sanchez.

Kyle Schwarber (Philadelphia Phillies)

Schwarber continues to be the Phillies’ primary power threat, slugging 37 home runs with 87 RBIs this season. His ability to change the game with one swing is crucial, especially against a pitcher like Morton, who’s prone to the long ball.

Injury Report

Philadelphia Phillies

Daniel Robert: 15-Day IL (blister)

Joe Ross: 15-Day IL (back)

Alec Bohm: 10-Day IL (ribcage)

Aaron Nola: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Detroit Tigers

Paul Sewald: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reese Olson: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Parker Meadows: 10-Day IL (quadriceps)

Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (hip)

Sawyer Gipson-Long: 15-Day IL (neck)

Jackson Jobe: 60-Day IL (flexor)

Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip)

Ty Madden: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Alex Lange: 60-Day IL (lat)

Current Odds

Run Line: Tigers +1.5 (−132) | Phillies −1.5 (+108)

Total: Over 8 (−117) | Under 8 (−104)

Moneyline: Tigers +153 | Phillies −188

Final Score Prediction & Best Bets

Final Score Prediction: Phillies 5, Tigers 3

Best Bets:

Phillies Moneyline (−185) - Sanchez commands at home, and Morton’s elevated WHIP makes the Tigers vulnerable in a must-win. Under 8 Total Runs (−115) - Both starters limit big innings; T-Mobile style finesse game favors under.

Same‑Game Parlay: Phillies ML + Sanchez over 6.5 strikeouts - Sanchez averages 9.57 K/9 and has no issue reaching 7+ Ks against a high-strikeout Detroit lineup.

