The ALCS gets underway in Toronto as the Blue Jays host the Seattle Mariners in Game 1, a thump-filled game with playoff nerves and elite-level pitching. Toronto rides in hot after a statement series win, powered by Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s resurgence and Kevin Gausman’s steady dominance on the mound.

Seattle, on the other hand, has relied on game-saving hitting and bullpen resources but faces a hostile road crowd and a top-tier rotation. With both teams built to exchange big swings and close innings, this series opener establishes the mood for the entire series.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today’s Five Best MLB Prop Bets for Mariners vs Blue Jays ALCS Game 1

#5. NRFI (No Run First Inning) - Yes (-115)

Both starting pitchers, Kevin Gausman for Toronto and Bryce Miller for Seattle, have been effective in the first inning. Gausman boasts a 1.59 ERA in the postseason, while Miller has a 4.15 ERA. Both teams have shown a tendency to start games cautiously, making the NRFI a solid choice.

#4. Kevin Gausman - Strikeouts Over 5.5 (−148)

Gausman finished the season with a high K total and has averaged roughly 8.8 Ks per 9 innings; in the playoffs, he tends to attack the zone and rack up swinging strikes, especially early in games when his splitter is working.

The line at 5.5 is well within his regular profile, and facing a Mariners lineup that swings and misses at velocity and breaking stuff gives him the matchup to clear this mark in 5–6 innings of work.

#3. Blue Jays - Moneyline (−174)

Toronto gets Kevin Gausman, a postseason-tested, high-K, low-walk ace who has been reliably good in October, and they’re at home in a ballpark that suits their power lineup.

The market already favors the Jays for good reason: lineup depth with Springer, Kirk, Guerrero Jr., plus an edge in rotation health/experience give Toronto the cleaner path to a Game 1 win. This is the straight-up, “take the favorite” play if you want a core leg for a parlay or single.

#2. Ernie Clement - Total Bases 2+ (+167) [Value Play]

Clement is quietly a contact-first, opportunistic hitter who’s been producing a lot of multi-base games this year; he finished the regular season with solid counting numbers and a reliable on-base profile, so 2+ total bases is within reach whenever he sees a few hittable offerings or a shift-creating at-bat.

At +167, this plays like a legit plus-money target, not an all-night lock, but a realistic mid-range value play that can size up a bit if he’s at the top of the order and facing a bullpen arm he handles well.

#1. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. - Home Run 1+ (+342) [Longshot]

Vlad’s been absolutely locked in to start the postseason; he’s turned into a raw-power machine on fly balls and line drives, and he’s shown the exact profile that cashes one-off homers in Game 1s: elite exit velocities, a strong barrel rate, and a clear track record against right-handed pitching this year.

If Vlad gets a mistake pitch in the middle of the plate, he’s the guy who can change the game with one swing, that’s why a +342 shot here is a true longshot but a logical one to back small.

