Today’s 5 Best MLB Prop Bets: Moneyline, Strikeouts, and Run Total Picks for Mariners vs Blue Jays ALCS Game 7 - October 20, 2025

Everything is on the line tonight as the 2025 ALCS reaches its dramatic conclusion at Rogers Centre, where the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners collide in a winner-take-all Game 7. This series has had it all, offensive explosions, tense late innings, and momentum shifts that swung with every pitch.

Toronto kept its season alive in Game 6 with a 6–2 victory fueled by Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s timely homer and rookie Trey Yesavage’s impressive poise under pressure.

Now, the Blue Jays hand the ball to seasoned right-hander Shane Bieber, whose playoff experience gives them a steady hand in the biggest moment of the year.

On the other side, George Kirby gets the nod for Seattle, hoping to rebound from his earlier struggles and extend the Mariners’ magical run.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today’s 5 Best MLB Prop Bets for Mariners vs Blue Jays ALCS Game 7

#5. Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Hits + Runs + RBIs 2+ (-138)

Vlad has been the Blue Jays’ October engine, hitting his sixth postseason homer in Game 6 and delivering multiple multi-hit nights across this series, so he presents multiple clear paths to a 2+ H+R+RBI outcome, extra-base hit plus RBI, solo homer plus run, etc..

Rogers Centre’s lineup protection and Toronto’s recent offensive surge make Vlad the most likely Jays bat to rack up multi-category production in a winner-take-all Game 7.

#4. George Kirby: Strikeouts Under 3.5 (-149)

Kirby was roughed up earlier in this series, in Game 3 the Blue Jays tagged him for eight runs and he finished that outing with just four strikeouts, and his recent postseason form shows volatility rather than high-K dominance.

Given manager caution in a Game 7 and Seattle’s recent starter-usage pattern, the prospect of Kirby being limited to fewer than 4 punchouts is well supported by how this series has unfolded.

#3. Blue Jays Moneyline (-133)

Toronto enters Game 7 with every advantage a home team could ask for: momentum, lineup depth, and a proven veteran on the mound. Blue Jays' offense looks fully locked in after rediscovering its power stroke at Rogers Centre.

Shane Bieber’s postseason experience and ability to limit walks give Toronto a reliable edge over George Kirby, who’s struggled badly against this lineup.

With the crowd behind them and the bats producing up and down the order, the Blue Jays’ moneyline at -133 offers strong value in a win-or-go-home scenario where their superior form and pitching stability should prevail.

#2. George Kirby: Earned Runs Over 1.5 (-120)

Kirby’s Game 3 line eight earned runs allowed and his broader October inconsistency make the “over 1.5 earned runs” a realistic target, in a single damaging inning or two scattered frames Kirby has shown he can be chased early, and managers are likely to lean on the pen quickly in a Game 7 if he loses the zone, which increases the chance he finishes with at least two earned runs.

#1. Total Runs - Over 8 (-105)

Game 7 sets up perfectly for a higher-scoring outcome, given how both offenses have been trending.

The Blue Jays have scored six or more runs in three of their last four games, while Seattle’s lineup, led by Julio Rodriguez and Cal Raleigh, has continued to produce extra-base hits even in losses.

With two potent lineups, worn-down relievers, and the pressure of an elimination game, the Over 8 is a strong play supported by both recent scoring data and situational trends.

