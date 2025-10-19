Today’s 5 Best MLB Prop Bets: Moneyline, Total Bases, and Strikeout Picks for Mariners vs Blue Jays ALCS Game 6 - October 19, 2025

The 2025 ALCS Game 6 between the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays sets up as a potential clincher for Seattle, but Toronto’s offensive momentum has this matchup feeling anything but predictable.

The Mariners lead the series 3-2, yet the Blue Jays come home confident after exploding for 26 runs across the last four games. Rookie right-hander Trey Yesavage takes the mound for Toronto in the biggest start of his young career, while Seattle turns to Logan Gilbert, who’s been inconsistent this postseason.

With bullpens heavily taxed and both lineups stacked with power bats like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Cal Raleigh, expect Game 6 at Rogers Centre to feature fireworks, the kind of high-leverage environment where prop value shines brightest.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today’s 5 Best MLB Prop Bets for Mariners vs Blue Jays ALCS Game 6

#5. Blue Jays Moneyline (-132)

Toronto’s offense is red-hot coming into Game 6, with rookie Trey Yesavage starting for Toronto, a rookie who’s shown big-strikeout upside in limited looks, and Seattle handing the ball to Logan Gilbert, whose October results include both highs and a shorter outing in Game 2.

Markets that favor Toronto reflect both the Jays’ recent run-scoring surge. The recent team-run spike and the lineup’s momentum underpin the case for taking Toronto on the moneyline at the price you listed.

#4. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. - Total Bases 2+ (-107)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been on a torrid postseason tear; he’s hitting .457 with 5 homers and 11 RBI in the 2025 postseason, which translates directly into a high likelihood of multi-base nights.

Rogers Centre’s lineup-friendly environment and Toronto’s recent offensive outburst give Vlad plenty of run-production and extra-base opportunities, so a 2+ total bases target is well supported by his current postseason slash line and power output.

#3. Cal Raleigh - Hits+Runs+RBIs 2+ (-116)

Cal Raleigh has been Seattle’s primary run producer all season. In a clinch game where the Mariners will lean on middle-of-the-order protection and try to create early baserunners for Raleigh to drive.

He presents multiple realistic paths to clear a combined Hits+Runs+RBIs 2+ line, long ball, extra-base hit, and a scored run, or a two-RBI night, making this an attractive middle-order composite play.

#2. Logan Gilbert - Strikeouts Under 4.5 (-161)

Logan Gilbert’s season K totals are strong, 173 Ks in 131 IP, but Game usage and matchup management are the critical variables here. Gilbert had a shorter, inefficient outing earlier in the series, and Seattle has shown a willingness to protect starters with pitch-count limits in high-leverage games.

Those workload and matchup signals make the “under 4.5 Ks” ticket plausible, especially if Seattle plans an early hook or Gilbert’s game plan is to induce contact rather than hunt extra swings.

#1. Total Runs Over 8 (-105)

The recent sample supports an elevated scoring expectation: Toronto posted a 13–4 and 8-2 win in Games 3 and 4, while Seattle’s lineup still carries significant power.

With a rookie starter on one side, Trey Yesavage, and on the other side a veteran starter, Logan Gilbert, who has been managed tightly, plus the playoff tendency for bullpens to be taxed in back-to-back high-leverage contests.

The environment strongly favors at least one multi-run inning and several run-scoring opportunities, making Over 8 a justifiable play at the listed price.

