Today’s 5 Best MLB Prop Bets: NRFI, Strikeouts, and Hitter Props for Dodgers vs Brewers NLCS Game 2 - October 14, 2025

The NLCS continues to heat up tonight at Dodger Stadium as the Dodgers pursue a decisive 2-0 lead over the Brewers after fighting out a 2-1 win in Game 1.

Both teams showed top-notch pitching and stoic defense, and Game 2 should be more of the same with Yoshinobu Yamamoto facing off against Freddy Peralta in a marquee starting duel.

With two power arms, cold bats early, and high-pressure environments, this game is perfect for a handful of smart prop bets, from NRFI bets to strikeout totals and clutch hitter props.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today’s 5 Best MLB Prop Bets for Dodgers vs Brewers NLCS Game 2

1) No Run First Innings (NRFI) - YES (-140)

Game 1 was a 2–1 pitcher’s duel, and both Yamamoto and Peralta are strong early-inning starters who suppress traffic in the first frame.

Yamamoto threw six scoreless innings with seven strikeouts against Atlanta, displaying elite command and a devastating splitter that kept hitters off balance. In Peralta's last start against the Cubs, he gave up three runs over five innings but struck out eight.

NRFI is priced shorter for a reason, but it’s the cleanest, low-variance way to lean into this matchup.

2) Yoshinobu Yamamoto - Outs Recorded Over 16.5 (-139)

Over 16.5 outs means he must record more than 5.2 innings. Yamamoto threw 173.2 innings across 30 starts in 2025, about 5.77 IP per start on average, showing he routinely reaches into the 6th inning, especially when the Dodgers rely on him to eat innings in key matchups.

Given the low-run environment and the Dodgers’ reliance on starter length, this “outs recorded” line is a sensible target. The Dodgers also prefer not to overuse their bullpen early in a series after a narrow Game 1 win.

3) Freddie Freeman Hits + Runs + RBIs: Yes (+105)

Freeman delivered the game’s only solo homer in Game 1 and has been a reliable, high-contact run producer versus Milwaukee historically and this postseason. He’s shown he gets fastball-by-fastball chances in big games and comes in with recent traction after Game 1’s impact swing.

A combined H+R+RBI line at plus-money is a strong way to capture his multi-faceted offensive upside. He’s been consistently getting on base and driving runs in these matchups.

4) Yoshinobu Yamamoto - Strikeouts Over 6.5 Ks (-139)

Yamamoto finished the season with 201 strikeouts and a sub-1.00 WHIP; his K/9 is elite with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, and when he’s on the mound, he regularly posts 6+ Ks in a start.

Facing a Brewers lineup that can chase premium offspeed pitches in the zone, Yamamoto has the swing-and-miss profile to clear 6.5 strikeouts in a full outing, especially if he gets through the lineup 5–6 times. This is a natural companion to the “outs recorded” ticket; he racks Ks as he goes deeper.

5) Freddy Peralta - Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-136)

Despite the Game 1 loss, the Brewers' bullpen strategy reinforced the worth of Freddy Peralta's strikeout value for Game 2. Peralta has been the most consistent strikeout pitcher for the Brewers throughout the season, averaging 10.4 strikeouts per nine.

Against a Dodgers lineup that tends to work deep counts, he should get enough batters to two-strike situations to surpass this line. The key will be his fastball command. If he can locate up in the zone early, expect at least six strikeouts before Craig Counsell turns it over to the bullpen.

