Today’s 5 Best MLB Prop Bets: Total Runs, Strikeouts, and Hitter Props for Mariners vs Blue Jays ALCS Game 3 - October 15, 2025

The Seattle Mariners lead the ALCS 2-0 against the Toronto Blue Jays after taking Game 2, 10-3. Seattle's offense has been explosive as Julio Rodriguez and Jorge Polanco both blasted three-run home runs in the previous game. The Mariners are now home at T-Mobile Park with the hope of extending their series lead.

Ad

Toronto, on the verge of elimination, will turn to reliable pitcher Shane Bieber to bolster its rotation and preserve its title hopes.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Today’s 5 Best MLB Prop Bets for Mariners vs Blue Jays ALCS Game 3

#1. Runs Over 7 (-105)

Ad

Trending

The total sitting at 7 feels slightly low considering how the first two games have played out offensively. Seattle’s bats erupted for 10 runs in Game 2, showing their ability to punish mistakes up and down the order.

While Toronto’s lineup remains too talented to stay quiet for long, especially with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer starting to see the ball better, the Over 7 looks like the right side if even one starter falters early.

Ad

#2. Blue Jays Moneyline (+113)

This is an excellent value bet for Toronto to get back into the series. Down 0–2 but back to a must-win situation, the Blue Jays send the ball to Shane Bieber, a steady veteran who has pitched in big games before.

Bieber's strike-throwing style is perfect against Seattle's free-swinging offense, and Toronto's offense has the tools to rebound after being shut out in Game 2.

Bettors usually undervalue the desperation factor in playoff baseball; elimination teams play harder. At plus money, the Jays' moneyline is both statistically and storybook appealing as a Game 3 in-game underdog.

Ad

#3. Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Hits+Runs+RBIs 2+ (-119)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. remains the engine of Toronto’s lineup, and his offensive consistency makes this prop highly playable.

He went deep earlier in the series and continues to square up fastballs with authority, giving him multiple paths to clearing this combo prop; one swing could get you all three categories.

In postseason situations, his plate savvy and gap-to-gap ball driving make him a reliable threat for multi-stat production.

Ad

With as much as he's been involved with Toronto scoring lately, 2+ H+R+RBI just feels like one of the safest plus-value props on the board.

#2. George Kirby: Outs Recorded Under 15.5 (-155)

Kirby’s command-first approach gives him efficiency upside, but Seattle’s postseason usage of its starters has leaned conservative as manager Scott Servais hasn’t hesitated to turn to his bullpen early when leverage situations arise.

Toronto’s heavy lineup is also patient enough to work deep counts, which could elevate Kirby’s pitch total by the fourth or fifth inning.

Ad

Or if Seattle builds an early lead, they’ll likely go to their trusted bullpen arms rather than push Kirby past 90 pitches. The Under 15.5 outs is a sharp play in a postseason environment where every at-bat matters.

#1. Shane Bieber: Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-127)

Bieber gets the ball for Toronto in a must-win Game 3 after posting a 3.57 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, and 37 strikeouts in 40.1 innings this season. Despite a rough ALDS outing, he still owns the stuff and command to miss bats against a Mariners lineup that’s struck out often against righties.

With Toronto needing length from its ace and Bieber’s slider working effectively when on, clearing five strikeouts is a strong bet in this pressure spot.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More