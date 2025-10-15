Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 3 including George Springer, and more for October 15, 2025

The Blue Jays are prepared in Toronto for a must-win Game 3 of the ALCS, into which the Mariners enter with a 2-0 series advantage and all the momentum. Seattle's mix of tireless power and playoff nerve has the Blue Jays reeling and into the mode of survival on the home-field glow.

For Toronto, it is no longer comfort, but pride, desperation, and hope that one swing will inject life back into their season. For the Mariners, they can taste history, one game away from reaching the World Series.

With two hulking lineups founded in muscle and clutch hitting, Game 3 will be driven by emotion, intensity, and the type of home run moments that make October baseball memorable.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been one of the hottest bats in October. His Statcast and box-score work this postseason show elite barrel and hard-hit rates, and he’s translated that quality contact into production at the plate. Vlad’s early playoff line reads like a slugger locked in.

Tonight, he’ll face George Kirby, a right-hander who relies on command and a heavy fastball mix but has shown some volatility in 2025. Kirby finished the year with a 4.21 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP.

Vlad’s ability to punish mistakes, especially elevated fastballs and hanging breaking stuff, makes him a natural home-run candidate against Kirby’s arm profile.

The +406 price reflects the fact that Kirby is not an automatic sieve, but it also buys Vlad’s current form and the likelihood he’ll see hitters-counts where power manifests.

George Springer has been a perceptible late-season and postseason force, and his resume in big spots is deep; he even homered as the leadoff man in this series earlier, a sign he’s seeing the ball and is comfortable following a scouting plan.

Springer’s 2025 season shows he’s not merely a streaky playoff name; he’s an all-around run-producer who handles velocity well and drives mistakes the other way when needed.

The +428 payout is fair given Springer’s postseason pedigree and current approach: he’s a high-floor veteran with enough pop to turn one mistake into a multi-run swing.

#1. Cal Raleigh: +298

Cal Raleigh has carried that regular-season raw power into October with key hits so far, including a clutch solo shot in Game 1 that knotted the game and helped tilt the momentum.

Raleigh profiles as a pull-power righty who punishes mistakes, and tonight he’ll see Shane Bieber, a veteran righty whose 2025 numbers are solid but whose postseason resume includes moments of inconsistency.

Bieber’s splitter can freeze hitters when it’s working, but when he misses his plane or leaves a heater up, big bats like Raleigh punish him quickly.

Raleigh’s barrel rate and exit-velocity profile make him one of the clearest home-run threats on the board. At +298, Raleigh blends a high baseline probability with his 60-HR season.

