Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 3 including Gleyber Torres, and more for October 10, 2025

The stage couldn’t be more dramatic; it’s Game 5 of the ALDS, with everything on the line as the Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers square off for a trip to the American League Championship Series.

Ad

Both teams have traded blows throughout the series, tying things up at 2-2, and tonight’s do-or-die matchup at T-Mobile Park is shaping up to be a classic.

With both teams turning to their bullpens early in recent games and fatigue starting to show among pitchers, this decisive showdown is a prime spot for home run props.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

High-leverage innings, aggressive swings, and the smallest mistakes can become game-changing moments, and tonight’s best bets focus on three sluggers who have the perfect mix of form, matchup, and postseason edge to go deep when it matters most.

Ad

Trending

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today’s Three Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#3. Gleyber Torres (+740)

Torres has been a steady contributor for Detroit this year and supplied a big homer in Game 4. His Statcast season shows solid exit velocity and a respectable barrel rate, and his splits this season suggest he’s not helpless vs. right-handed pitching.

Ad

Importantly for this matchup, Kirby is a righty, and Torres has a small but productive career sample against Kirby.

Torres is not the pure power profile Raleigh is, but he’s hot, he’s in the middle of a Tigers lineup that’s swinging with confidence, and at +740, he’s pure long-shot upside that pays very well if he runs into one of Kirby’s mistakes or a tired reliever. Treat it as a very small-unit, high-variance play.

Ad

#2. Riley Greene (+491)

Riley Greene has been Detroit’s heartbeat in this postseason run, displaying maturity and power well beyond his years. He’s been hitting the ball with authority all series, recording multi-hit games and delivering crucial extra-base hits in pressure moments.

Greene has top-of-order power, and he unloaded a 454-foot, 111.9-mph exit-velocity blast in Game 4 that swung the series and proved he’s not only locked in but dangerous in high-leverage moments.

Ad

His Statcast season metrics back up that raw power; Greene profiles as a hitter who will punish mistakes in the zone, and, because Kirby will be the Game 5 starter, Greene could see favorable matchups against Kirby or early bullpen arms.

#1. Cal Raleigh (+320)

When it comes to October power for the Mariners, there’s one name that stands above the rest: Cal Raleigh, Nicknamed “Big Dumper” for his clutch hitting and sheer strength.

Ad

He already homered in this series in Game 3 and, crucially, hit a ton of homers vs. lefties this season, which is important because Detroit’s ace Skubal is a lefty.

Skubal is outstanding with a sub-2.30 ERA on the year and elite K totals, but he’s been tagged for solo homers at times, and Raleigh’s pull/power profile punishes exactly those mistakes.

T-Mobile Park is not the friendliest place for homers overall, so the park knocks Raleigh’s ceiling a touch, but when a 60-HR slugger sees a LHP who leaves one over the plate, the probability of a homer spikes enough that +320 carries genuine value.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More