Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 4 including Cody Bellinger, Julio Rodriguez, and more for October 7, 2025

The ALDS drama only intensifies as both series shift sites for Game 3. The Tigers and Mariners head to Detroit tied 1-1, setting us up for a swing game in which one mistake could be the difference.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jays hold a commanding 2-0 advantage over the Yankees, looking to close out the series in the Bronx, but with New York's lineup power-laden, it's anything but.

With elite sluggers locked in and pitchers starting to feel postseason stress, tonight's matchups are poised for long-ball explosions. Here are four bats, Julio Rodriguez, Kerry Carpenter, George Springer, and Cody Bellinger, that are best positioned to go yard on October 7.

Today’s Four Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#4. Julio Rodriguez: +435

Julio Rodriguez shines in big moments, and tonight at Comerica Park, he'll try to light up Seattle's offense against Jack Flaherty and the Tigers. He's had challenging contact all series, with great plate coverage and poise after providing key runs in Game 2.

Flaherty's control of his fastball has been spotty lately, and when he misses over the plate's middle, right-handed batters have capitalized, exactly the sort of mistake Julio feeds on.

With his ability to handle speed and breaking balls, Rodriguez's aggressive yet methodical approach gives him a great shot at turning a mistake pitch around for a home run at +435 odds.

#3. Kerry Carpenter: +430

Kerry Carpenter is entering Game 3 riding a wave of confidence after already homering earlier in the series. His left-handed swing has been picture-perfect against right-handed pitching, and his quick hands allow him to turn on fastballs even in the spacious dimensions of Comerica Park.

Facing Logan Gilbert tonight, Carpenter draws a righty who leans heavily on his fastball-slider combo, a sequence Carpenter has feasted on all year.

With postseason adrenaline and home-field advantage on his side, Carpenter looks like the most balanced power bet of the day. At +430, his combination of recent form, confidence, and matchup gives him tremendous value to go yard again.

#2. George Springer: +562

George Springer has built his career on performing in the brightest of spots, and Game 3 at Yankee Stadium tonight is the epitome of that situation. Following a two-hit outing that included a home run in Game 2, Springer's timing and presence in the box look as sharp as ever.

He'll face Carlos Rodon, a lefty who's been solid overall but is susceptible to allowing flyballs, particularly to right-handed batsmen who can exploit his elevated fastball.

The short right-field porch at Yankee Stadium and Springer's ability to hit the ball to all fields make this matchup even more enticing.

Springer is a high-risk bet at long odds. At +562, he's the type of high-upside choice who could change the entire series vibe with a single well-timed swing.

#1. Cody Bellinger: +497

Cody Bellinger has homered in Game 2 and is once again looking like the MVP-level power hitter he is under October pressure. He faces Shane Bieber in Game 3 at Yankee Stadium, a right-hander who is legendary for pinpoint control but can struggle when his breaking balls flatten.

Bellinger's uppercut swing from the left and his pitch-lifting ability on the inner half play wonderfully in this stadium, especially with the short right-field porch. With New York's offense taking advantage of his aggressiveness and Judge and Stanton's protection preceding him, Bellinger will receive pitches to hit.

At +497, his odds represent the perfect combination of value and reality; he's the scorching hottest Yankee batter available today and the most likely to launch another one into the October air.

