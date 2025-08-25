Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Bobby Witt Jr., Ben Rice, and more for August 25, 2025

Home run props can be tricky, but when a hitter’s form and matchup line up, the value is too good to ignore. Today’s slate has a mix of red-hot bats and dangerous matchups for pitchers, making it a great spot to hunt for long ball value.

We’ve got stars like Bobby Witt Jr. locked in, young hitters like Riley Greene seeing the ball well, and power threats like Trevor Story and Jazz Chisholm coming off big games. Let’s break down the five best home run prop bets for Monday, August 25.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

#5. Trevor Story: +500

Trevor Story looks locked in at the plate, and he reminded everyone of his power Saturday with a homer, double, and three RBI in Boston’s blowout win over the Yankees.

Now sitting on 20 homers this season to go with 82 RBI, Story has quietly been one of the Red Sox’s most consistent run producers. He’ll face Tomoyuki Sugano, who has been steady but carries a 3.97 ERA and can get punished when his command slips.

With Story seeing the ball well and driving it to all fields lately, the +500 price tag gives him sneaky upside to leave the yard again in this spot.

#4. Ben Rice: +285

Ben Rice continues to impress in his breakout campaign, and his power stroke has been one of the most reliable stories for the Yankees. He has hit three home runs over his last seven games.

He’s now sitting at 20 homers on the season, showing he can deliver consistent pop from the left side. Tonight, he faces Brad Lord, who’s been steady with a 3.46 ERA but doesn’t overpower hitters.

If Rice gets a mistake pitch, especially early in the count, he’s got the swing to take advantage. At +285, he’s a realistic threat to leave the yard again.

#3. Jazz Chisholm: +310

Jazz Chisholm is coming in hot after blasting two homers on Sunday against Boston, giving him 24 on the season to go with his usual speed threat on the bases. He’s now got four RBI in that game alone and looks locked in at the plate.

Tonight, he’ll face Brad Lord, who’s been solid but will have to be careful with Jazz’s ability to punish mistakes.

With his mix of power and aggressiveness, Chisholm is a strong candidate to stay hot and keep the long ball streak going at +310.

#2. Bobby Witt Jr.: +265

Bobby Witt Jr. continues to be one of the most dynamic hitters in baseball, showing both contact and power. He went 3-for-4 with a homer on Saturday, raising his season totals to 19 long balls, 72 RBI, and an impressive 34 steals.

Facing Shane Smith, who’s struggled with consistency this year, Witt’s all-around game makes him a dangerous threat.

Given his recent form and knack for driving the ball when pitchers miss their spots, he looks like a strong bet to go deep at +265.

#1. Riley Greene: +295

Riley Greene has developed into the centerpiece of the Tigers’ offense, and his bat has delivered consistent pop all summer. Greene has been locked in at the plate, homering twice over his last three games while consistently finding ways to get on base.

On Sunday, he launched a solo shot and crossed the plate three times, showing both patience and power.

He’ll face J.T. Ginn, who carries a 4.95 ERA and has had trouble keeping the ball in the yard. With Greene’s hot streak and Ginn’s vulnerability, the +295 price looks like one of the best values on the board.

