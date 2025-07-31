Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Brandon Lowe, Marcell Ozuna, and more for July 31, 2025

As MLB action in July wraps up, power is the name of the game. Today’s lineup features several hitters shaking off rust, stepping into bigger roles and riding hot streaks, all with the potential to change the scoreboard with one swing.

Ad

Brandon Lowe is back from injury and looking sharp. Cal Raleigh keeps pounding the ball deep, and Cody Bellinger is stepping up with Aaron Judge sidelined. Meanwhile, veterans like Marcell Ozuna and newcomers like Ryan McMahon bring their own firepower to the mix. Let’s break down the top five bets primed to send baseballs flying tonight.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5 Marcell Ozuna (+380)

Ozuna remains a constant long-ball threat even when his batting average dips. With 15 home runs and 47 RBIs on the year, he’s still turning flies into fireworks regularly with two home runs in his last three games, including a three-RBI blast against Kansas City. He’s starting to rediscover that deep-pull rhythm.

Ad

He faces Andrew Abbott, a tough lefty (8-1, 2.09 ERA), but Ozuna’s history of punishing mistakes against southpaws keeps him in the conversation. If he stays patient and gets one middle-in, +380 becomes a juicy payoff for a hitter trending upward.

#4 Cody Bellinger (+350)

With Aaron Judge out of the lineup, Cody Bellinger has stepped up as a key run producer and is delivering. He launched a three-run homer on Tuesday vs. the Rays and followed it with a two-hit showing on Wednesday that included a triple and an RBI.

Ad

Now up to 20 home runs and 62 RBI on the year, Bellinger has been on a tear, with six homers in his last 13 games.

He’s slugging over .530 in that stretch and brings a hot lefty bat into a matchup against Ryan Pepiot. With Judge sidelined, Bellinger’s elevated role and recent surge make him a strong home run value at +350.

#3 Ryan McMahon (+400)

Now wearing Yankee pinstripes, Ryan McMahon is starting to find his groove in the Bronx. He notched up a two-hit game Wednesday against the Rays, including a double and an RBI in four at-bats.

Ad

While his season average sits at .223, he’s shown flashes of power with 16 home runs and is getting everyday reps in the Yankees’ lineup. McMahon faces right-hander Ryan Pepiot.

With Aaron Judge out, McMahon’s bat becomes even more critical, and in hitter-friendly Yankee Stadium, he offers intriguing home run value at +400.

#2 Cal Raleigh (+245)

Raleigh is one of the top power threats in the game, with 41 homers and 87 RBIs, backed by a hard-hit rate near 50% and an average exit velocity of 92 mph.

Ad

Tonight, he faces Kumar Rocker, a right-hander struggling with a 5.73 ERA this season. Rocker’s inconsistencies and tendency to leave pitches elevated play right into Raleigh’s power zone.

Given Raleigh’s impressive barrel rate of 19.2% and ability to drive the ball deep, he’s a prime candidate to go yard at +245, offering an excellent blend of upside and reliability.

#1 Brandon Lowe (+330)

Brandon Lowe is back from the injured list and looking sharp right out of the gate. After being activated Wednesday, Lowe went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his first game back, showing no signs of rust.

Ad

He’s sitting at a solid .272, with 19 homers and 51 RBIs on the season. Tonight, he faces Marcus Stroman, a right-hander struggling with a 6.09 ERA this year who has been prone to giving up extra-base hits.

With Lowe’s timing returning and ability to punish mistakes, especially against righties, he’s a strong home run candidate at +330, ready to make an immediate impact.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More