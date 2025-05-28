Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Brent Rooker, Kyle Schwarber, and more for May 28, 2025

The MLB home run prop bets for May 28, feature some of the league’s most dangerous sluggers in prime spots to go deep. With matchups against struggling starters and hitter-friendly conditions, players like Kyle Schwarber, Carlos Correa, Matt Olson, Cal Raleigh, and Brent Rooker headline today’s top MLB home run picks.

From elite exit velocities to high barrel rates, these hitters are delivering consistent power and present strong betting value for anyone targeting long ball props today.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5. Brent Rooker (+425)

Don’t be surprised if he leaves the yard - Source: Imagn

Brent Rooker has quietly stayed hot for the Athletics, slugging two homers in his last five games and bringing his season total to 12. He’s carrying a .250 average with 26 RBIs and 34 runs scored in 2025, and his advanced metrics back up the power surge.

With a 91.0 mph average exit velocity, a 44.4% hard-hit rate, and a solid 13% barrels-per-plate appearance, Rooker’s bat remains a legit threat anytime he’s in the box. In a matchup against a hittable arm, he’s a sneaky strong play for a home run prop today.

#4. Cal Raleigh (+230)

Cal Raleigh stays dangerous at the plate - Source: Imagn

Cal Raleigh enters tonight’s slate swinging a fiery bat, fresh off a two-homer explosion in his last game. The Mariners slugger is up to 19 long balls on the season while hitting .258 with 37 RBIs and 35 runs.

His batted ball profile is built for power, with a 92.2 mph average exit velocity, a strong 47.7% hard-hit rate, and an eye-popping 23.5% barrels-per-plate-appearance. Facing Trevor Williams and his bloated 6.39 ERA, Raleigh’s odds of going deep again are as good as anyone’s on the board.

#3. Kyle Schwarber (+310)

Another moonshot could be incoming from Kyle Schwarber - Source: Imagn

Kyle Schwarber continues to be one of MLB’s most dangerous power bats, sitting at 18 homers, 40 RBIs, and 41 runs while batting .253 in 2025. His advanced metrics are just as intimidating, a 93.9 mph average exit velocity, a massive 59.3% hard-hit rate, and a 16.4% barrels-per-plate appearance underline his ability to punish mistakes.

Against AJ Smith-Shawver and his 3.67 ERA tonight, Schwarber’s elite power profile makes him a top-tier home run prop target in a favorable matchup.

#2. Matt Olson (+475)

Matt Olson has the power to change the game with one swing - Source: Imagn

Matt Olson has quietly turned it up at the plate lately, slugging five home runs with eight RBIs over his last nine games while batting .316 in that stretch. Though his season line sits at .234 with 12 homers, Olson’s recent surge is backed by a .789 SLG and 1.114 OPS in those nine outings.

Facing a tough test in Zack Wheeler (6-1, 2.42 ERA), Olson’s lefty power and knack for getting into hot streaks make him a sneaky but dangerous home run prop pick.

#1. Carlos Correa (+700)

A moonshot could be brewing from him today - Source: Imagn

Carlos Correa may only have four homers on the year, but his bat’s been heating up fast, and his recent numbers prove it. Over his last five games, Correa’s slashing a strong .375/.412/.813 with two homers, three RBIs, and five runs scored, flashing a 1.224 OPS in that small stretch.

He’ll take on Drew Rasmussen (3-4, 2.60 ERA) today, a tough matchup on paper, but with Correa’s sharp 11.8% K-rate and rising slugging form, he’s a high-value, +700 longshot worth targeting in today’s MLB home run prop market.

