Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Bryce Harper, Julio Rodriguez, and more for July 26, 2025

Some days, it just feels like the ball is begging to leave the park — and today might be one of those days in MLB. With a mix of red-hot veterans and young stars stepping into juicy matchups, the stage is set for some serious fireworks.

Ad

Bryce Harper is crushing everything in sight, Julio Rodriguez is on an absolute tear, while rising names like Junior Caminero and Jackson Holliday are making noise with every swing.

Whether it’s a shaky arm on the mound or a hitter in the zone, we’ve zeroed in on five players with the perfect storm of form, matchup and momentum to go yard. Let’s break down who’s most likely to send one into the seats today.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5 Bryce Harper (+280)

Harper is in a dynamic groove as he readies himself against Marcus Stroman, a right-hander posting a 2-1 record with a 5.64 ERA. In 2025, he has been a steady presence with a .271 average, 14 home runs, 42 RBIs, 46 runs and nine stolen bases.

Ad

Notably, he’s connected for four homers in his last seven games, proving his ability to capitalize on every opportunity. With his knack for finding gaps and launching the ball hard, Harper looks poised to make a significant impact in today’s matchup, and at +280, he offers a compelling prop bet option.

#4 Junior Caminero (+290)

Caminero has flashed serious raw power in his limited at-bats, riding an impressive eight-game hit streak while slashing .375/.429/.688 with three home runs and eight RBIs.

Ad

He faces tough left-hander Andrew Abbott (8-1, 2.13 ERA), but Caminero has handled lefties well this season and owns a .262 average with 26 homers and 68 RBIs overall.

His combination of bat speed, balance and ability to drive the ball to all fields makes him a legitimate power threat regardless of the matchup. With his confidence high and power numbers climbing, Caminero at +290 is excellent value to go deep again.

#3 Jackson Holliday (+500)

Jackson Holliday may be young, but he’s starting to string together performances that demand attention. Coming off a 3-hit game against the Rockies that included a double and an RBI, Holliday is showing growing confidence at the plate.

Ad

He’ll face Antonio Senzatela today, a right-hander struggling with a 4-13 record and a bloated 6.41 ERA. With 14 homers, 41 RBIs and nine steals on the MLB season, Holliday’s all-around game is evolving, but his power swing, especially against righties in hitter-friendly matchups like this one, gives him intriguing upside. At +500, he’s a value-packed long shot worth a strong look.

#2 Pete Crow-Armstrong (+310)

Pete Crow-Armstrong has been a true power-speed force this season, slashing .270 with 27 home runs, 74 RBIs, 69 runs and 28 stolen bases.

Ad

What jumps out is his dominance against right-handed pitching, he’s crushed 20 homers off righties in 2025 while batting .297 with a .946 OPS.

Today, he faces Aaron Civale (2-6, 4.76 ERA), a righty who’s been inconsistent and prone to giving up hard contact. With Pete’s elite bat speed, aggressive approach, and strong platoon advantage, +310 is a tempting price for him to leave the yard once again.

#1 Julio Rodriguez (+400)

Julio Rodriguez isn’t just swinging the bat well, he’s swinging it like he knows exactly where the ball’s going. After launching two no-doubt homers on Friday and collecting three total across the first two games of this series, J-Rod is clearly in one of those unstoppable grooves.

Ad

He’s 4-for-10 with 3 runs, 3 RBIs and a jaw-dropping 1.700 OPS against the Angels so far, seeing the ball like it’s beachball-sized.

Today, he squares off against lefty Tyler Anderson (2-6, 4.43 ERA), whose soft-tossing approach may play right into Julio’s timing. With the power stroke fully charged and confidence peaking, Rodriguez at +400 is the definition of a hitter you ride while he’s scorching.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More