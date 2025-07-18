Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Byron Buxton, Francisco Lindor, and more for July 18, 2025

Baseball is back after the All-Star break, and so are the long ball chasers. With fresh legs, rested bats and pitchers still settling in, the first day back often delivers fireworks, especially from sluggers ready to set the tone for the second half.

Whether it’s a hot bat carrying over from pre-break form or a rested star locked in at the plate, this slate sets up perfectly for home run prop bettors.

From consistent mashers like Francisco Lindor to breakout names like Hunter Goodman, here are five of the best home run picks to target on July 18, 2025.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5. Byron Buxton (+195)

Byron Buxton could send the crowd scrambling for a home run ball (Credits: IMAGN)

Buxton enters fresh off a historic cycle (July 12 vs. White Sox) and brings 21 homers into tonight’s game at Colorado’s Coors Field, known for baseball’s premier hitters’ park.

Facing Rockies lefty Kyle Freeland (5.44 ERA), who’s allowed 9 homers this season, Buxton’s elite speed-power combo (17 steals) plays perfectly in the altitude. The Twins star has homered twice in his last six games and enjoys hitting at Coors.

#4. Hunter Goodman (+235)

Hunter Goodman has the power to change the game with one swing (Credits: IMAGN)

Goodman’s power breakout continues with 17 homers, including 10 since June 1. The All-Star catcher is hitting .277 during this power surge and returns home to Coors Field.

He faces Minnesota’s Chris Paddack, carrying a 4.95 ERA. With the thin air at Coors Field and Paddack’s home run vulnerability, Goodman’s power bat is well-positioned to deliver one deep tonight.

#3. Spencer Torkelson (+350)

Spencer Torkelson could send one deep into the seats tonight (Credits: IMAGN)

Torkelson’s breakout season with 21 HRs includes 4 homers in his last 12 games. He faces Texas' lefty Patrick Corbin, a lefty who’s allowed plenty of hard contact this season.

Torkelson, batting .234 with 59 RBIs in 2025, has done most of his damage against southpaws, showcasing his uppercut swing and raw pull-side power.

With Corbin carrying a 4.15 ERA and a history of serving up long balls, this is a matchup tailored for Torkelson’s strength, making him a sharp home run prop target.

#2. Brent Rooker (+380)

Brent Rooker could turn on one and launch it into orbit (Credits: IMAGN)

Brent Rooker steps into the second half of the season with serious momentum, and the timing couldn’t be better.

Coming off the All-Star break, Rooker enters tonight’s matchup against Slade Cecconi with a red-hot stretch behind him, slashing .409/.480/.818 with two homers over his last six games.

With 20 home runs already on the year and fresh legs after the break, Rooker’s bat could stay loud as the A’s aim to restart with a bang.

#1. Francisco Lindor (+320)

Francisco Lindor looks primed to crush one out today (Credits: IMAGN)

Francisco Lindor opens the post-All-Star schedule with a favorable lefty matchup against Nick Lodolo, and his recent form suggests he’s ready to do damage.

Lindor enters the second half with 19 home runs and 54 RBIs, plus a solid .260 average and 15 stolen bases.

Known for his ability to punish southpaws, Lindor’s sharp plate discipline and compact power swing could shine in this spot, especially against a pitcher like Lodolo, who’s allowed 10 homers over his last 9 starts.

