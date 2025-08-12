Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Cal Raleigh, Junior Caminero, and more for August 12, 2025

As the 2025 MLB season moves closer to mid-August, the race for postseason is intensifying with fans eagerly tracking every game. Power hitters like Cal Raleigh, Junior Caminero, Kyle Schwarber, Addison Barger and Josh Naylor are in prime form, delivering game-changing home runs.

Pitchers like Dean Kremer, Brady Singer, Ben Brown, and Jacob Lopez face tough matchups as they try to contain these sluggers with every home run prop bet and pitching duel carrying immense significance.

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5. Cal Raleigh (+150)

It feels like every time Cal Raleigh steps to the plate lately, pitchers are holding their breath. The Mariners’ switch-hitting slugger has turned August into his personal home run derby, launching bombs in three consecutive games.

Tonight, he gets a crack at Dean Kremer, a pitcher whose recent outings have been marred by the long ball, surrendering four homers in his last 17 innings.

With Raleigh’s red-hot swing meeting Kremer’s shaky fly-ball tendencies, this matchup has “launch angle” written all over it with the Mariners catcher likely to add to his tally of 45 homers.

#4. Josh Naylor (+370)

Josh Naylor is showing the kind of locked-in swing that pitchers dread, and now he gets another crack at Dean Kremer.

The Mariners’ first baseman is batting .292 this season with 15 homers, 66 RBI, and 22 steals, and he’s coming off a game where he went deep and crossed the plate twice in a win over Tampa Bay.

That blast was his third in the past five games, a sign that his power stroke is heating up at the right time.

With Kremer having yielded four long balls and 12 runs in his last 17 innings, Naylor has a prime opportunity to keep his home-run pace rolling.

#3. Kyle Schwarber (+155)

Kyle Schwarber is seeing the ball well right now, and his power stroke is in full gear.

Facing Brady Singer, he brings a .252 average with 42 home runs and 97 RBIs this season, along with 81 runs scored and 10 steals. Schwarber’s latest highlight came on August 11, when he went 1-for-4 with a two-run blast in a win over Cincinnati, giving him five homers in his last eight games.

Schwarber should have opportunities to do damage, especially if he gets a pitch up in the zone early in counts. His ability to change a game with one swing makes him one of the more dangerous bats in this contest.

#2. Addison Barger (+310)

A relative newcomer, Barger has shown flashes of pull-side power with loft and runway. His disciplined approach pairs well against pitchers prone to making mistakes in the zone.

Barger is hitting .267 in 2025 with 18 home runs and 59 RBI, showing solid pop from the left side. He’s coming off a game on August 10 where he went deep against the Dodgers, marking his 18th homer of the year.

With Brown’s recent form and Barger’s ability to punish mistakes, he could be in a good spot to keep the power numbers climbing.

#1. Junior Caminero (+230)

Hot-handed and electric, Junior Caminero has turned into a slugging spectacle. On Monday, he torched Oakland with a 3-for-4 night, blasting his fifth homer in just five games while adding another run and a walk in Tampa Bay’s 7-4 victory.

The 21-year-old is now slashing .262 with 33 homers, 81 RBIs, and 68 runs on the season, making Jacob Lopez’s job a whole lot easier every time he steps to the plate.

