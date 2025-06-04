Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Christian Walker, Addison Barger, and more for June 4, 2025

The long ball has been flying lately and tonight’s MLB slate is packed with power bats in prime spots to keep that trend alive. From Elly De La Cruz torching everything in sight to Addison Barger riding a 4-game homer streak, this lineup is stacked with players flashing serious pop and elite contact quality.

Whether it’s Christian Walker facing a struggling arm, Mike Trout heating up post-injury, or Tyler Stephenson punishing bullpens at home, there’s no shortage of value on the board for June 4’s homer props. Let’s dive into the top 5 swings with the best chance to go deep tonight.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Today’s 5 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5. Mike Trout (+205)

Mike Trout has the power to change the game with one swing - Source: Imagn

Mike Trout is reminding everyone why he’s one of the game’s most feared hitters. Since returning from injury in his last five games, Trout’s hitting a blistering .500 with nine hits in 18 at-bats, already launching a home run and collecting five RBIs.

Facing Lucas Giolito and his 4.78 ERA at Fenway Park in a hitter-friendly environment sets up perfectly for Trout to continue his power surge. Trout’s swing looks crisp, and the matchup against a righty giving up contact fits right into his wheelhouse.

#4. Tyler Stephenson (+400)

Tyler Stephenson is locked in and ready to launch one tonight - Source: Imagn

Tyler Stephenson’s bat has caught fire lately, and the numbers back it up. Over his last eight games, he’s slashing an impressive .367 with four homers and nine RBIs, showing off some serious pop from the catcher’s spot.

With the Brewers rolling out a vulnerable bullpen at Great American Ball Park, one of MLB’s most homer-friendly parks, Stephenson’s recent surge and favorable matchup make him a sneaky strong longshot pick to leave the yard again tonight.

#3. Christian Walker (+300)

Christian Walker might go yard tonight - Source: Imagn

Christian Walker might be battling a down year in the average department, but his power stroke is still alive and well and he reminded everyone with a homer in yesterday’s game.

He’ll now face Mike Burrows, who’s sporting a rough 8.64 ERA and has struggled to keep the ball in the yard.

With Walker’s 46.4% hard-hit rate and steady barrel numbers, this is exactly the kind of matchup where his raw power can punish a mistake pitch in Pittsburgh’s PNC Park.

#2. Addison Barger (+260)

Addison Barger's season is in full swing - Source: Imagn

Addison Barger is riding one of the hottest power streaks in baseball right now, with homers in four straight games and a ridiculous .429 average and 1.526 OPS over his last six.

Tonight, he draws Phillies rookie Mick Abel, who’s still finding his footing at the big-league level. With Barger’s recent tear and elite 1.048 slugging percentage during this stretch, one mistake from Abel could easily keep that home run streak alive in style.

#1. Elly De La Cruz (+450)

Elly De La Cruz could hit a home run today - Source: Imagn

Elly De La Cruz is doing everything you’d want from a power-speed phenom right now, slashing .361 with 4 homers and a 1.230 OPS over his last 10 games.

Facing a stretched-out Brewers bullpen at home in hitter-friendly Great American Ball Park, Cruz’s 91.5 mph average exit velocity and 15.1% barrel rate make him a legit threat to leave the yard again tonight. His mix of hard contact and red-hot form puts him firmly atop the homer prop board.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More