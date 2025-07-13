Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Eugenio Suarez, Oneil Cruz, and more for July 13, 2025

Today’s MLB card is primed for a slugfest as some of the league’s most explosive hitters step up with thunderous swings and sharp focus. Byron Buxton is locked in, while Eugenio Suarez is riding a wave of momentum after blasting two homers yesterday.

Add Seiya Suzuki’s relentless power surge and Jose Ramirez’s red-hot bat, and you’ve got a recipe for fireworks. With pitchers struggling to contain the onslaught, July 13 promises plenty of moonshots and electrifying moments for home run hunters.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5. Eugenio Suarez (+290)

Eugenio Suarez could send one deep into the seats tonight (Credits: IMAGN)

Eugenio Suarez is bringing the thunder lately, and yesterday’s two-homer performance against the Angels was a reminder of the raw power he still packs. Now up to 31 long balls on the season with 77 RBIs, Suarez heads into today’s matchup against Jose Soriano riding serious momentum.

Soriano’s 4.00 ERA and struggles against right-handed pull power make this an inviting spot for Suarez to stay hot and potentially launch his third homer in two days.

#4. Byron Buxton (+250)

Byron Buxton could turn on one and launch it into orbit (Credits: IMAGN)

Byron Buxton is locked in right now, fresh off hitting for the cycle in a monster 5-for-5 outing against the Pirates yesterday. With 21 homers, 55 RBIs, and 17 steals on the season, Buxton’s all-around dominance is peaking at the perfect time.

Facing Mitch Keller and his 3.58 ERA today, the red-hot Buxton carries both momentum and matchup upside, making him a prime candidate to leave the yard again.

#3. Seiya Suzuki (+380)

Seiya Suzuki looks primed to crush one out today (Credits: IMAGN)

Seiya Suzuki has been flashing serious power this season with 25 homers and 77 RBIs, and his Statcast profile backs it up, with a 92.5 mph average exit velocity and a hefty 50.6% hard-hit rate. Coming off a stretch where he’s consistently barreled up pitches, Suzuki now draws Will Warren and his 4.70 ERA, a matchup tailor-made for a big swing.

With those underlying metrics and this soft spot in the rotation, he’s a solid bet to launch one tonight.

#2. Oneil Cruz (+265)

Oneil Cruz could unleash a monster shot under the lights tonight (Credits: IMAGN).

Oneil Cruz remains one of the most dangerous power-speed threats in baseball, even with a modest .209 average. His raw power is undeniable: a scorching 96.5 mph average exit velocity, 58% hard-hit rate, and a ridiculous 22.3% barrel rate per plate appearance.

Facing Simeon Woods Richardson and his 4.08 ERA, Cruz’s elite bat speed and ability to punish mistakes make him a serious home run threat every time he steps in. With 16 bombs already, he’s due to add another against a hittable righty tonight.

#1. Jose Ramirez (+260)

Jose Ramirez looks dialed in for a moonshot moment (Credits: IMAGN)

Jose Ramirez is dialed in like few others right now, and he’s walking into a matchup he’s feasted on before. With Aaron Civale lugging a shaky 5.17 ERA and a growing habit of giving up loud contact, Ramirez, hitting .297 with 18 homers and 29 steals this season, looks primed to pounce.

He’s on a heater lately, belting 4 homers with 9 RBIs in just his last 6 games while rocking a 1.318 OPS. Add in a sharp eye at the plate with more walks than punchouts over that stretch, and you’ve got the perfect storm brewing for another moonshot tonight.

