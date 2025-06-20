Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Eugenio Suarez, Ronald Acuna Jr., and more for June 20, 2025

Looking to cash in on MLB home run prop bets for Friday, June 20? Today’s lineup features some of the league’s most dangerous hitters in ideal power-hitting situations.

With Ronald Acuna Jr. heating up at Marlins Park, Eugenio Suarez ready to unload at Coors Field, and Kyle Schwarber aiming to extend his homer streak at Citizens Bank Park, these top picks offer strong potential for big hits. If you’re targeting MLB player props, home run bets, or daily fantasy baseball, this group of sluggers is set to light up the scoreboard tonight.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5. Eugenio Suarez (+230)

Don’t be surprised if he leaves the yard today - Source: Imagn

Eugenio Suarez has been an absolute menace at the plate lately, and his power surge shows no signs of slowing down. With six homers in his last 11 games and a .738 slugging percentage over that stretch, Suarez heads to Coors Field, baseball’s ultimate launching pad.

Facing lefty Austin Gomber, who’s been hit hard in home starts, Suarez’s pull-heavy, flyball approach makes him one of today’s top power threats in a park built for big flies.

#4. Kyle Schwarber (+250)

Kyle Schwarber has the power to change the game with one swing - Source: Imagn

Kyle Schwarber might be streaky, but when he’s hot, it’s fireworks. Fresh off a homer in Thursday’s game, he draws rookie Blade Tidwell, who’s struggled mightily with a 14.73 ERA through his first big-league innings.

Schwarber’s lefty power stroke in hitter-friendly Citizens Bank Park against a shaky right-hander feels like a recipe for back-to-back bombs.

With 23 homers on the season and a long history of punishing fastballs, Schwarber’s in prime position to stay scorching.

#3. Cal Raleigh (+205)

Cal Raleigh could light up the scoreboard with a bomb tonightdl - Source: Imagn

Cal Raleigh’s been punishing left-handed pitching all season, and he gets a golden opportunity tonight against Matthew Boyd at Wrigley Field.

With 27 homers already in 2025 and a monstrous 19.7% barrel rate, Raleigh’s been one of the most reliable power bats behind the plate.

His 92.4 mph average exit velocity and 50% hard-hit rate point to elite contact quality, and Boyd’s tendency to leave balls over the heart of the plate could be costly in a park that plays well for pull-heavy lefty power. Raleigh’s swing is dialed in, and this matchup screams homer potential.

#2. Cody Bellinger (+285)

Cody Bellinger is locked in and ready to launch one tonight - Source: Imagn

Cody Bellinger looks locked in right now, and the numbers back it up. Over his last two games, he’s torching pitchers with a .625 average, a homer, and five hits in eight trips.

Facing Tomoyuki Sugano at Yankee Stadium, Bellinger’s lefty bat matches up perfectly against a pitcher who’s struggled to suppress hard contact to left-handed hitters this season.

With Belli’s smooth uppercut swing and Sugano’s 3.38 ERA hiding some underlying volatility, don’t be surprised if the Cubs slugger leaves the yard again tonight.

#1. Ronald Acuna Jr. (+310)

Ronald Acuna Jr. might go yard tonight - Source: Imagn

Ronald Acuna Jr. is a certified heater right now, and there’s no better time to ride his hot bat. Over his last nine games, he is slashing an absurd .517/.650/.966 with four homers, seven RBIs and 13 runs scored.

His elite 27.5% walk rate and 5.50 BB/K ratio show just how locked in he is at the plate.

Facing Marlins righty Janson Junk, who, despite a tidy 2.78 ERA, hasn’t faced a lineup-wrecker like Acuña in this kind of form. Expect fireworks in Miami tonight, with Acuna’s elite exit velocity and barrel rates primed to exploit any mistake.

