Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Francisco Lindor, Kyle Schwarber, and more for June 1, 2025

The calendar flips to June, but the home run props remain scorching hot as we dive into Sunday’s MLB slate. Several big names are locked into power-friendly matchups, while a few under-the-radar sluggers have been quietly heating up with the kind of barrel rates and exit velocities bettors crave this time of year.

Ad

Kyle Schwarber gets a lefty, but one he’s dominated before, while Francisco Lindor’s been obliterating Rockies pitching this series. Wyatt Langford and Heliot Ramos both enter with solid underlying metrics and favorable spots, and Josh Bell’s quietly mashing over the past week. Let’s lock in the top five home run prop picks for June 1.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Today’s 5 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5. Kyle Schwarber (+260)

Kyle Schwarber is locked in and ready to launch one tonight - Source: Imagn

If there’s anyone treating Brewers pitching like a backyard batting cage lately, it’s Kyle Schwarber. In his last two games against Milwaukee, Schwarber’s gone a scorching 5-for-8 with four doubles, a monstrous .625 average, and a ridiculous 1.750 OPS. Despite Jose Quintana’s sharp 2.65 ERA, Schwarber’s current form and season-long 59.9% hard-hit rate make him a serious home run threat tonight.

Ad

With 19 bombs already and elite barrel numbers (17% barrels/PA), it wouldn’t be a surprise if he launched one more into orbit against a lefty he’s seeing well.

#4. Wyatt Langford (+360)

Wyatt Langford might go yard tonight - Source: Imagn

Wyatt Langford’s power stroke is heating up at just the right time, and a matchup against Erick Fedde could be his next launchpad. While Langford’s .235 average on the season might not pop off the page, his underlying metrics tell a different story, a 50% hard-hit rate and 14.4% barrels per plate appearance suggest plenty of loud contact waiting to turn into damage.

Ad

With 11 homers and 10 stolen bases already, Langford’s mix of speed and pop makes him a sneaky-good home run prop target against a hittable arm like Fedde’s 3.90 ERA.

#3. Heliot Ramos (+390)

Heliot Ramos might leave the yard tonight - Source: Imagn

Heliot Ramos is quietly putting together one of the most impressive under-the-radar power runs this season, and he’ll step in today against Ryan Weathers. Ramos has been scorching over his last four games, batting .412 with a .706 slugging percentage, including a homer and a triple in that stretch.

Ad

His ability to square up left-handed pitching with authority, paired with a solid 10 home runs and 29 RBIs on the year, makes him a high-upside home run prop play.

#2. Francisco Lindor (+300)

Francisco Lindor has the power to change the game with one swing - Source: Imagn

Francisco Lindor has been on an absolute heater against the Rockies, and he’ll see another golden opportunity today facing struggling lefty Carson Palmquist and his bloated 8.78 ERA. In Lindor’s last two games versus Colorado, he’s a jaw-dropping 5-for-7 with two home runs, five runs scored, and a 2.349 OPS.

Ad

He’s slugging .571 against lefties this season and has 12 home runs overall, and with Palmquist’s issues keeping the ball in the park, Lindor’s power swing from the right side could absolutely cash another long ball prop today.

#1. Josh Bell (+850)

Don’t be surprised if Josh Bell leaves the yard - Source: Imagn

Don’t let Josh Bell’s rough season average fool you, he’s quietly turning a corner, and his recent tear makes him a sneaky power play today. In his last four games, Bell’s batting .471 with three homers, seven RBIs, and a 1.550 OPS.

Even with Corbin Burnes on the mound, Bell’s swing has found its groove, especially at hitter-friendly Chase Field. At these odds, with his recent pop and confidence at the plate, Bell’s a live longshot to leave the yard again tonight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More