Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including George Springer, Giancarlo Stanton, and more for August 24, 2025

Finding the right home run prop bets is all about timing, and a handful of hitters are heating up at just the right moment. With power surges happening across the league, today’s slate offers some intriguing matchups where sluggers face pitchers vulnerable to the long ball.

From red-hot veterans like Giancarlo Stanton and George Springer to rising stars such as Junior Caminero. Let’s break down the top home run prop picks for Sunday, August 24.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5. Junior Caminero: +270

Junior Caminero has been flashing the raw power that made him one of baseball’s most hyped young talents. The 20-year-old slugger launched a solo shot yesterday, giving him 36 homers on the season and an impressive eight over his last 14 games.

His .255 average with 87 RBI highlights the damage he’s doing in the heart of Tampa Bay’s lineup. Today, he faces lefty Matthew Liberatore (6-10, 4.13 ERA), a pitcher prone to giving up hard contact.

With Caminero’s pull-side power and hot streak, this matchup lines up perfectly for another long ball at +270.

#4. George Springer: +275

George Springer may be in his mid-30s, but his bat speed and clutch gene remain as sharp as ever. He’s been driving the ball with authority recently, stringing together multi-hit games and working deep counts before jumping on mistakes.

Over his last six games, Springer is slashing .360/.407/.880 with four homers, seven RBI, and a 1.287 OPS, showing both consistency and power. He added to that streak Saturday with a 3-for-6 effort that included a homer and a double in Toronto’s extra-innings win over Miami.

Springer now sits at .295 on the year with 22 home runs and 13 steals, providing balance at the top of the order. Facing Eury Perez (5-3, 3.48 ERA), a talented but hittable young righty, Springer’s current hot streak gives strong value at +275 to go deep again.

#3. Eugenio Suarez: +310

Eugenio Suarez continues to provide steady power in the middle of the order, and he’s been flashing the long ball again this week.

The veteran third baseman went deep Friday against Oakland and now has two homers in his last three games, pushing his season total to 40 with 98 RBI.

Suarez has always been a dangerous bat against left-handed pitching, and he’ll get another shot today versus Jacob Lopez (7-6, 3.28 ERA). With Oakland’s bullpen also vulnerable late in games, Suarez’s power bat carries strong value at +310 to leave the yard once more.

#2. Giancarlo Stanton: +310

Giancarlo Stanton has rediscovered his power stroke in a big way, homering four times in his last five games as he heats up in the Yankees’ lineup.

He’s now batting .299 on the season with 16 homers despite missing some time earlier, showing his trademark ability to punish mistakes when healthy.

Today he faces Dustin May (7-9, 4.59 ERA), a pitcher who has struggled with command at times and can be vulnerable to hard contact. With Stanton’s recent surge and May’s inconsistency, the +310 price offers strong upside for another blast.

#1. Kyle Tucker: +210

Kyle Tucker looks locked in at the plate, coming off a huge performance where he went 3-for-5 with two homers, a double, and five RBI against the Angels.

That outburst gives him three home runs in his last two games, and he’s now sitting at 21 on the season while also adding 25 stolen bases.

He draws a favorable matchup against Kyle Hendricks (6-8, 4.93 ERA), who has been hittable all year and doesn’t miss many bats. Tucker’s mix of power, patience, and hot form makes him the top home run target on the slate at +210.

