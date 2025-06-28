Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including George Springer, Pete Alonso, and more for June 28, 2025

Tonight’s MLB slate offers a prime opportunity for power hitters to shine, with several top sluggers facing pitchers who have struggled to contain the long ball. Combining elite Statcast metrics like high exit velocities and impressive barrel rates with recent hot streaks, these players are perfectly positioned to cash in on lucrative home run prop bets.

Whether it’s veterans looking to extend their dominance or young stars making a statement, expect big swings and explosive offense in ballparks that reward power. This carefully selected top five promises thrilling moments and solid value for bettors aiming to ride the home run wave.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5. Riley Greene (+350)

Riley Greene could flex his power stroke in this game (Credits: IMAGN)

Riley Greene steps into a highly favorable spot tonight against Bailey Ober, who’s carrying a shaky 4.90 ERA and has struggled to keep the ball in the yard lately.

Greene’s been locked in this season with a .292 average, 17 homers, and 61 RBIs, and what jumps out is his dominance against righties, launching 16 of those 17 long balls off them.

With a healthy 47.4% hard-hit rate, 90.6 mph average exit velocity, and an excellent 18.2% barrel rate, Greene has the perfect profile to take advantage of Ober’s tendency to miss in the zone. In a hitter-friendly park at home, Greene’s lefty bat has a legit homer upside tonight.

#4. Pete Alonso (+280)

Pete Alonso could unleash a monster shot under the lights tonight (Credits: IMAGN)

Pete Alonso’s been a steady force in the Mets’ lineup, and tonight’s matchup sets up perfectly for another long ball. With a strong .292 average, 18 homers, and 65 RBIs this season, Alonso’s been especially tough on lefties, and he’s already taken Bailey Falter deep once before.

Backed by an elite 94.4 mph average exit velocity, a monstrous 55% hard-hit rate, and a 20.3% barrel-per-plate appearance clip, Alonso’s advanced metrics scream danger for Falter. At hitter-friendly PNC Park, don’t be surprised if the Polar Bear sends one over the wall early.

#3. Brandon Lowe (+400)

Brandon Lowe looks dialed in for a moonshot moment (Credits: IMAGN)

Brandon Lowe is in a league of his own right now, blazing through a 14-game hitting streak and flashing serious power with homers in consecutive games.

His recent form is nothing short of electric, boasting a .404 average and an imposing .649 slugging percentage over his last 60 plate appearances and facing Zach Eflin, who’s been rattled with a 5.46 ERA and has shown vulnerability to long balls.

Lowe is primed to take full advantage. Battling it out at Camden Yards, a park known to boost hitters, this showdown sets the stage for Lowe to keep his heat on and add another towering shot to his growing highlight reel.

#2. George Springer (+380)

George Springer could flex his power stroke in this game (Credits: IMAGN)

George Springer is locked in and ready to explode at the plate, tearing through pitching with a blazing .579 average and a massive 1.337 OPS over his last five games.

Facing Lucas Giolito, whose 4.53 ERA shows cracks in his armor, Springer’s blend of raw power and pinpoint contact is primed to turn Fenway Park into his personal launchpad.

With his streak of clutch hits and speed to pressure defenses, Springer could easily turn a routine at-bat into a highlight-reel home run, making him one of the most electrifying hitters to watch in tonight’s action.

#1. Elly De La Cruz (+280)

Elly De La Cruz could send one deep into the seats tonight (Credits: IMAGN)

Elly De La Cruz is rewriting the playbook with his electrifying mix of raw power and blazing speed, boasting a .279 batting average, 18 homers, and 22 steals this year.

Matching up against Randy Vasquez, whose 3.60 ERA belies some vulnerability, De La Cruz’s elite 91.7 mph exit velocity and nearly half his batted balls classified as hard-hit set the stage for a potential thunderous blast.

His dynamic swing mechanics and ability to capitalize on even the slightest pitch mistakes make him a nightmare for opposing pitchers, especially at his hitter-friendly home turf. Tonight, Elly’s blend of athleticism and timing could ignite the crowd with a highlight-reel homer that lights up the scoreboard.

