Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Giancarlo Stanton, Byron Buxton, and more for September 28, 2025

It’s the final Sunday of September baseball, and the power bats are closing the month in style. We’ve seen an explosion of offense this week, with sluggers across the league going on mini hot streaks just as the playoff race tightens.

Yesterday alone, guys like Michael Busch and Giancarlo Stanton showed how quickly one swing can flip a game, while Aaron Judge continues to look like he’s on his own planet. Today’s matchups give us another slate of juicy home run opportunities, with star hitters lining up against vulnerable arms and tired bullpens.

From Stanton’s power surge in New York to Byron Buxton’s recent tear for Minnesota, this board is stacked with hitters who can easily leave the yard. Let’s break down the five best home run prop bets for Sunday, September 28.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5. Byron Buxton (+374)

Byron Buxton may not always stay on the radar, but when he heats up, it’s impossible to ignore.

The Twins’ center fielder just reminded everyone of his game-changing power by blasting two homers against Texas, pushing his total to four in his last four games.

What’s most impressive is how he’s doing it, not in a pure streak, but in bursts that show his ability to adjust and capitalize on mistakes.

Even with a tough matchup against Cristian Sanchez and his 2.57 ERA, Buxton’s hot bat and speed-pressure combo make him a sneaky power threat worth backing today.

#4. Michael Busch (+379)

Michael Busch is putting on a clinic right now, and the Cardinals just can’t seem to figure him out.

After a ridiculous 4-for-4 night with two homers and four RBI, Busch has now gone deep four times in his last four games, including three homers across his last two.

He’s seeing the ball like it’s a beach ball, and with St. Louis likely leaning heavily on their bullpen today, Busch’s power surge has an ideal stage to continue.

When a hitter is locked in like this, fading him feels like a mistake, Busch is one swing away from staying red hot.

Rafael Devers is quietly building one of those stretches where every at-bat feels dangerous.

The Giants’ slugger has homered three times in his last seven games, but just as important, he’s riding a seven-game hit streak that shows his swing is locked in.

Devers has always thrived when he’s barreling the ball consistently, and with McCade Brown struggling badly on the mound with a 7.54 ERA, this matchup lines up perfectly. If there’s ever a spot for Devers to keep this hot streak rolling and add another long ball, it’s today.

#2. Giancarlo Stanton (+243)

Giancarlo Stanton is heating up in vintage fashion, and when he gets rolling, it usually comes in bunches. He crushed two homers with five RBI on Friday and then followed it up with another long ball on Saturday, giving him three homers in his last two games against Baltimore.

Stanton’s raw power has never been in question, but what makes this stretch so dangerous for pitchers is how quickly he’s getting the barrel out, he’s punishing mistakes, and even squaring up quality pitches.

With Kyle Bradish on the mound today, Stanton has another chance to keep flexing that hot bat. When Stanton and Judge are both locked in, opposing pitchers are left with nowhere to hide.

#1. Aaron Judge (+320)

Aaron Judge is on another level right now, and it feels like every swing is a threat to leave the yard. He went 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBI on Saturday, giving him four home runs in his last four games while slashing a mind-bending .571/.667/1.500 over that stretch.

Judge isn’t just producing, he’s completely overpowering pitching staffs. Now he gets Kyle Bradish, who’s been sharp early but hasn’t faced a test like this Yankees lineup in peak form.

With Judge locked in and driving the ball to all fields, he’s the kind of hitter you want to back until the streak cools off.

