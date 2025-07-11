Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Giancarlo Stanton, Hunter Goodman, and more for July 11, 2025

When the crack of the bat meets perfect timing, magic happens, and today’s MLB lineup is packed with players primed to send balls soaring out of the park.

From the legendary power of Aaron Judge to the fiery hot streak of Junior Caminero, these sluggers are ready to light up the scoreboard and your prop bets.

Whether it’s a seasoned superstar looking to dominate or an emerging star on a tear, this list has the hitters most likely to deliver thunderous homers today. Get ready for some serious fireworks as we break down the top home run prop bets for July 11.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5 Giancarlo Stanton (+250)

Giancarlo Stanton could flex his power stroke in this game (Credits: IMAGN)

Giancarlo Stanton might be having a quiet season overall, but he’s showing signs of heating up at just the right time. In his last series against the Mariners, he went 4-for-9 with two homers, three runs and six RBI, flashing his signature raw power.

Tonight, Stanton faces Chris Flexen, and his 1.88 HR/9 rate and struggles with power bats from the right side puts Stanton in a prime spot to keep mashing. At +250, his odds carry strong value for a hitter locked in and capable of going yard on any swing.

#4 Brandon Nimmo (+400)

Brandon Nimmo might make the outfielders turn and watch it fly (Credits: IMAGN)

Nimmo’s shown flashes of elite patience and pop lately, launching three homers in his last seven games while batting .321. He’ll step in today against veteran righty Michael Wacha, a pitcher who’s struggled against lefties.

With Nimmo’s recent surge, solid .714 SLG over his last 30 plate appearances, and Wacha’s history of giving up damage to lefties, this +400 number is too good to pass up.

#3 Hunter Goodman (+265)

Hunter Goodman is locked in and ready to launch one tonight (Credits: IMAGN)

Hunter Goodman has been swinging a hot bat all season, with three home runs over his last six games and plenty of loud contact to back it up. Sporting a 92.0 mph average exit velocity and a strong 51.6% hard-hit rate, Goodman gets a juicy matchup against Reds rookie Chase Burns.

With his recent power surge and this favorable matchup, Goodman at +265 is a sharp prop target today.

#2 Junior Caminero (+245)

Junior Caminero could send one deep into the seats tonight (Credits: IMAGN)

Junior Caminero is catching fire right now, and it couldn’t be happening at a better time for bettors. He launched a homer in back-to-back games, including a 2-for-5 performance with a solo shot in Wednesday’s win over Detroit.

With 23 home runs this season and a 10.9% barrel rate, Caminero steps in tonight against Hunter Dobbins. Given Caminero’s current groove and the matchup’s homer-friendly profile, he’s a prime value play at +245 to extend his streak to three straight.

#1 Aaron Judge (+165)

Aaron Judge looks dialed in for a moonshot moment (Credits: IMAGN)

Aaron Judge remains one of the most dangerous hitters in the league, and tonight he draws a highly favorable matchup against Cubs righty Chris Flexen.

Not only is Judge on a blistering tear with a .368 average, six homers and a 1.430 OPS over his last 11 games, he’s also crushed Flexen in limited meetings, going 3-for-6 with two homers and a double in their head-to-head history. The Yankees slugger is primed to stay hot and launch one deep again tonight.

