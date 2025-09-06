Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Ian Happ, Hunter Goodman, and more for September 6, 2025

Power is on full display in today’s MLB slate, and we’ve tracked the hitters who are red-hot and ready to make an impact. From veterans like Giancarlo Stanton to emerging stars like Hunter Goodman, these five players have shown the timing, power, and consistency to go deep.

With recent hot streaks and favorable matchups, today’s top home run props are all about capitalizing on players who are locked in at the plate and ready to deliver. Let’s break down the top five picks you’ll want to watch closely.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5. Giancarlo Stanton: +250

Stanton has been on one of his patented power streaks lately, homering twice in his last three games, including a solo shot Wednesday against Houston.

The slugger now sits at 19 homers on the year while hitting .287, showing both power and consistency at the plate. Today he draws Chris Bassitt, who owns an 11-7 record with a 4.10 ERA but has been prone to giving up the long ball when he falls behind in counts.

Stanton’s ability to punish mistakes, combined with his recent power surge, makes him a strong candidate to keep the momentum rolling with another deep drive.

#4. Ian Happ: +400

Happ might not be the flashiest power hitter, but he’s in a sneaky-good spot here. On Friday, he showcased the full package, power, patience, and production, going deep for the fourth time in his last seven games while also drawing three walks and crossing the plate four times.

That kind of locked-in approach makes him a nightmare for pitchers like Brad Lord, who’s been hittable with a 4.34 ERA.

Happ isn’t just swinging for the fences, he’s controlling at-bats and forcing mistakes, and right now, he’s cashing in. If his recent rhythm continues, another long ball feels well within reach today.

Soto continues to be one of the most feared hitters in baseball, and his recent production against Cincinnati pitching has been proof.

He’s launched five homers in his last seven games, and even when he’s not clearing the wall, he’s finding ways to impact the game, like Friday’s 2-for-4 night with a double, an RBI, a run, and even a stolen base against Cincinnati.

Soto’s plate discipline has been elite as always, and now the power is showing up consistently. Facing Brady Singer, who’s been serviceable but not dominant with a 4.08 ERA, Soto’s patience and ability to punish mistakes make him one of the most dangerous bets on the board.

#2. Jo Adell: +275

Adell has been one of the most exciting young power hitters this year, and he’s finally stringing together consistent results. On Wednesday, he went 2-for-4 with a three-run blast and drove in four runs in a narrow win over Kansas City, giving him three homers in his last five games.

Adell’s raw power has never been in question, and when he locks in like this, he becomes one of the most dangerous hitters in the Angels’ lineup.

With J.T. Ginn on the mound carrying a 5.17 ERA, Adell should see plenty of hittable pitches, and his recent form makes him a strong target to go deep again.

#1. Hunter Goodman: +285

Hunter Goodman is locked in at the plate right now, turning every at-bat into must-watch TV. On Friday, he went a perfect 3-for-3 with a solo homer, an RBI double, and even added a walk, carrying Colorado’s offense in a win over San Diego.

Over his last three games, Goodman has been nearly unstoppable, slashing .750 with two homers, two doubles, and nine RBIs while posting an absurd 2.186 OPS.

Facing Randy Vasquez, who’s been inconsistent despite a respectable 3.96 ERA, Goodman’s red-hot bat makes him the most dangerous power threat on today’s slate and a prime candidate to go deep again.

