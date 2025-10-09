Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Jackson Chourio, Teoscar Hernandez, and more for October 8, 2025

Today’s MLB slate is all about do-or-die drama, with NLDS Game 4 matchups featuring the Phillies at the Dodgers and the Brewers at the Cubs, both series currently at 2-1. The Dodgers and Brewers are looking to close out their series, while the Phillies and Cubs are fighting to push things to a decisive Game 5.

Ad

With the stakes so high and pitchers likely on shorter leashes, the stage is set for the game’s biggest hitters to shine, especially the power threats who can completely change a game with one swing.

Players like Teoscar Hernandez, Jackson Chourio, and others come into today’s action with hot bats, favorable matchups, and plenty of playoff experience, making them some of the best candidates to go deep in these win-or-go-home matchups.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5. Michael Busch (+448)

Michael Busch launched a solo homer in Game 3, showing excellent plate discipline and timing.

Busch enjoys a fastball in the strike area and has demonstrated that he is capable of turning mistakes into home runs, particularly against pitchers who nibble around the corners.

Ad

His present hot spurt, combined with a favorable match-up and the Cubs' need for momentum, makes him an excellent long-shot homer wager at +448, with lots of upside for bettors who are willing to take a risk on a red-hot hitter in an important contest.

#4. Jackson Chourio (+462)

Jackson Chourio has been red-hot throughout the postseason, going safely in five straight contests and showing a nice mix of power and contact ability.

The rookie outfielder of the Brewers already demonstrated the capability to punish mistakes, driving the ball with authority to all fields.

Ad

Chourio's exit velocity and launch angle on the pitching of the Cubs today demonstrate that he can even convert borderline pitches into home runs, particularly with the high-pressure situation of Game 4.

At +462, he's a bit riskier, higher-reward play, but one that's especially intriguing for those who'd love to see a combination of momentum and raw power reward in a series-deciding game.

#3. Teoscar Hernandez (+408)

Teoscar Hernandez has been the Dodgers' most stable source of power this postseason, driving in multiple runs over back-to-back games and providing a highlight-reel worthy three-run homer in NLDS Game 1.

Ad

Hernandez's swing styles allow him to handle both heat and off-speed offerings, and he has handled the pressure of the postseason well all his career.

His recent performance and history of coming through with power in the playoffs make Hernandez at +408 a good bet to pull off today's decisive Game 4 with a winning swing.

Shohei Ohtani remains one of the most feared bats in the postseason, combining elite contact, raw power, and situational awareness. He has been crushing pitches all year and continues to maintain a high slugging percentage against top-tier pitching.

Ad

Ohtani gets Phillies starter Cristopher Sanchez today, who has been lights out but also susceptible when Ohtani gets his launch angle in the air and is making consistent hard contact.

Dodger Stadium's dimensions also help add to the potential of Ohtani clearing the fences, and he is a high-percentage option for a home run. At +287, he is one of the safest bets on the board.

#1. Kyle Schwarber (+217)

Kyle Schwarber enters today's Game 4 as the top home run pick, based on a momentum-starter in Game 3, when he launched two towering home runs, one of which cleared Dodger Stadium for 455 feet.

Ad

Schwarber's swing is well-suited to high-stakes playoff plate appearances, and his capacity to pull pitches with authority gives him a distinct edge over the Dodgers' pitching staff.

He has delivered consistently in October, combining know-how, unadulterated power, and scorching hand at the plate. At +217, Schwarber represents the most well-balanced combination of probability and value among home run props on the market today.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More