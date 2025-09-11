Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Jackson Holliday, Aaron Judge, and more for September 11, 2025

The sluggers are ready to shine, and today we’re highlighting the top home run prop bets featuring some of the league’s most explosive hitters.

From rising stars like Junior Caminero to seasoned powerhouses like Aaron Judge and Hunter Goodman, these players have been racking up big hits and making their presence felt in the lineup.

With pitchers on challenging streaks and defenses trying to adjust, today’s slate offers prime opportunities for long balls. Let’s break down the top five picks that could light up the scoreboard and deliver some serious value for your prop bets.

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

The young Baltimore player has been on fire at the plate, hitting .353 in his past five games while also hitting two home runs in that stretch.

Facing time against Johan Oviedo, who has a 2025 ERA of 2.70, Holliday will try to sustain the hot bat.

Through the first half of this season, he's gone yard 17 times, plated 54, scored 66, and stolen 15 bases, showing a good combination of power and speed.

His consistent knack at making contact and capitalizing on mistakes renders him a fascinating selection for today's home run props, especially against righty starter Oviedo.

#4. Aaron Judge: +290

Judge is just off a solo homer in Tuesday's 12-2 Tigers loss, showing that even in a rout, he's willing to punish mistake.

Judge has racked up 44 home runs, 98 RBIs, and 115 runs scored this year with a robust .319 batting average, showing power and consistency.

He is facing the Tigers' bullpen, which has been susceptible to the long ball, and giving Judge an excellent opportunity to extend his recent power surge.

Given his track record of blowing up errors and playing a factor in any spot in the game, he's a popular choice to bet on home run props today.

Tatis is building one of his best all-around offensive streaks of the season, mixing extra-base power with his usual threat on the bases. He's coming off a good one, 2-for-4 with a solo homer in Wednesday's loss to the Reds.

He faces McCade Brown, who's struggled this year to the tune of a 12.54 ERA, so Tatis is a good bet for another big blow.

In 2025, Tatis has 21 home runs, 63 RBIs, 97 runs, and 29 stolen bases, and is a testament to his power and speed.

Since Brown's obvious lack of hitting skills and his tendency to be able to make any at-bat into a highlight-reel play, Tatis is in great position to continue his current hot streak further.

#2. Junior Caminero: +247

Junior Caminero has been terrorizing this year, with 42 home runs and 105 RBIs, as well as 87 runs scored.

He was 2-for-4 with a two-run homer on Wednesday during the 6-5 White Sox victory, continuing his big-power show.

Against Shane Smith, whose 2025 ERA is 3.95, Caminero also stands a very good shot at continuing his hot run.

With 7 stolen bases adding to his dynamic play, he's high on today's home run prop bets, with consistent power complementing his timely hitting.

#1. Hunter Goodman: +393

Hunter Goodman has been in excellent form this season, hitting 4 home runs over his last 7 games.

He went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Tuesday’s 7-2 loss to the Dodgers, showing he can find the long ball even in tough matchups.

Facing Randy Vasquez, who has a 3.91 ERA in 2025, Goodman presents a strong home run upside.

With 30 home runs, 87 RBIs, and 68 runs this season, he combines consistent power with the ability to produce in clutch situations, making him one of today’s top picks for long-ball action.

