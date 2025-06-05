Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Jackson Holliday, Juan Soto, and more for June 5, 2025

If you’re hunting the best MLB home run prop bets for June 5, get ready for a night loaded with power hitters and slugger value. Brandon Lowe’s red-hot streak against Texas, Ketel Marte’s relentless power surge throughout the series, and Juan Soto’s elite ability to get on base make this MLB slate a prime opportunity for sharp betting picks.

Throw in Jackson Holliday’s rising barrel rate and a Seiya Suzuki who's overdue for a blast and you’ve got a recipe for a slugfest. Here’s the five-pack we're trusting for June 5.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today’s 5 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5. Brandon Lowe (+400)

Brandon Lowe could hit a home run today - Source: Imagn

Brandon Lowe is dialed in right now and his bat’s doing serious damage. The Rays slugger is slashing .347 with 5 homers and 9 RBIs over his last 12 games, and just went 3-for-4 with a double, a homer and 2 RBIs last night against the same Rangers pitching staff.

Facing Jack Leiter and a bullpen he’s already punished, Lowe’s red-hot stretch and .735 SLG over this run make him a prime candidate to leave the yard again tonight.

#4. Jackson Holliday (+550)

Jackson Holliday might go yard tonight - Source: Imagn

Jackson Holliday’s sneaky power is starting to turn heads and his underlying metrics back it up. The 20-year-old is rocking a 47% hard-hit rate and a solid 90.5 mph average exit velocity, with 7 homers already this season.

Holliday’s ability to square up righties makes him a live longshot to leave the yard tonight.

#3. Ketel Marte (+400)

Ketel Marte is locked in and ready to launch one tonight - Source: Imagn

Ketel Marte is turning heads this series, ripping two homers and going a flawless 3-for-3 in Game 1, then keeping the heat on with timely hits and walks in Game 2.

With a smooth .293 average and a knack for finding the barrel, Marte looks locked and loaded to punish Grant Holmes again. Expect fireworks from this hot hitter tonight.

#2. Juan Soto (+280)

Juan Soto could light up the scoreboard with a bomb tonight - Source: Imagn

Juan Soto is riding a wave of power and precision, smashing 3 homers and racking up 5 RBIs in his last 5 games while flaunting a blistering .500 OBP and an electrifying OPS of 1.433.

Facing Landon Knack’s shaky 4.58 ERA, Soto’s knack for turning pitches into fireworks makes him a serious candidate to light up the scoreboard with another big blast tonight.

#1. Seiya Suzuki (+360)

Seiya Suzuki has the power to change the game with one swing - Source: Imagn

Seiya Suzuki’s home run drought has quietly stretched to 8 games, but with 14 bombs already this season and a matchup against Jake Irvin’s hittable 3.93 ERA, he feels primed for a breakout tonight.

Suzuki’s power numbers and RBI production remain solid and he’s overdue to send one deep at just the right time.

