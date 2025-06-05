  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Jackson Holliday, Juan Soto, and more for June 5, 2025

Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Jackson Holliday, Juan Soto, and more for June 5, 2025

By Shubham Soni
Modified Jun 05, 2025 11:17 GMT
Today&rsquo;s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Jackson Holliday, Juan Soto, and more for June 5, 2025
Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Jackson Holliday, Juan Soto, and more for June 5, 2025

If you’re hunting the best MLB home run prop bets for June 5, get ready for a night loaded with power hitters and slugger value. Brandon Lowe’s red-hot streak against Texas, Ketel Marte’s relentless power surge throughout the series, and Juan Soto’s elite ability to get on base make this MLB slate a prime opportunity for sharp betting picks.

Ad

Throw in Jackson Holliday’s rising barrel rate and a Seiya Suzuki who's overdue for a blast and you’ve got a recipe for a slugfest. Here’s the five-pack we're trusting for June 5.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today’s 5 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5. Brandon Lowe (+400)

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Brandon Lowe could hit a home run today - Source: Imagn
Brandon Lowe could hit a home run today - Source: Imagn

Brandon Lowe is dialed in right now and his bat’s doing serious damage. The Rays slugger is slashing .347 with 5 homers and 9 RBIs over his last 12 games, and just went 3-for-4 with a double, a homer and 2 RBIs last night against the same Rangers pitching staff.

Ad

Facing Jack Leiter and a bullpen he’s already punished, Lowe’s red-hot stretch and .735 SLG over this run make him a prime candidate to leave the yard again tonight.

#4. Jackson Holliday (+550)

Jackson Holliday might go yard tonight - Source: Imagn
Jackson Holliday might go yard tonight - Source: Imagn

Jackson Holliday’s sneaky power is starting to turn heads and his underlying metrics back it up. The 20-year-old is rocking a 47% hard-hit rate and a solid 90.5 mph average exit velocity, with 7 homers already this season.

Ad

Holliday’s ability to square up righties makes him a live longshot to leave the yard tonight.

#3. Ketel Marte (+400)

Ketel Marte is locked in and ready to launch one tonight - Source: Imagn
Ketel Marte is locked in and ready to launch one tonight - Source: Imagn

Ketel Marte is turning heads this series, ripping two homers and going a flawless 3-for-3 in Game 1, then keeping the heat on with timely hits and walks in Game 2.

Ad

With a smooth .293 average and a knack for finding the barrel, Marte looks locked and loaded to punish Grant Holmes again. Expect fireworks from this hot hitter tonight.

#2. Juan Soto (+280)

Juan Soto could light up the scoreboard with a bomb tonight - Source: Imagn
Juan Soto could light up the scoreboard with a bomb tonight - Source: Imagn

Juan Soto is riding a wave of power and precision, smashing 3 homers and racking up 5 RBIs in his last 5 games while flaunting a blistering .500 OBP and an electrifying OPS of 1.433.

Ad

Facing Landon Knack’s shaky 4.58 ERA, Soto’s knack for turning pitches into fireworks makes him a serious candidate to light up the scoreboard with another big blast tonight.

#1. Seiya Suzuki (+360)

Seiya Suzuki has the power to change the game with one swing - Source: Imagn
Seiya Suzuki has the power to change the game with one swing - Source: Imagn

Seiya Suzuki’s home run drought has quietly stretched to 8 games, but with 14 bombs already this season and a matchup against Jake Irvin’s hittable 3.93 ERA, he feels primed for a breakout tonight.

Suzuki’s power numbers and RBI production remain solid and he’s overdue to send one deep at just the right time.

About the author
Shubham Soni

Shubham Soni

Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Nadim El Kak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications