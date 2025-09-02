Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Juan Soto, Colson Montgomery, and more for September 2, 2025

MLB slate on Tuesday sets up perfectly for some big bats to make noise, and the home run market looks especially enticing. With power hitters heating up, favorable matchups on the mound, and a few players riding homer streaks, there’s plenty of value to target.

From Juan Soto’s blistering stretch to Colson Montgomery’s recent surge and Willy Adames’ hot bat, today’s board is loaded with long ball potential. Let’s break down the top five home run prop bets for September 2.

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

Matt Chapman has had an up-and-down year at the plate, hitting just .229 overall, but his 18 homers show he’s still a dangerous power threat when he squares one up.

He’ll get a favorable opportunity against Rockies lefty Kyle Freeland (3-13, 5.28 ERA), who continues to battle command issues and has been prone to the long ball.

Chapman’s pull-side power plays well in this matchup, and given his ability to punish mistakes, he profiles as a sneaky home run prop option against a struggling southpaw.

#4. Colson Montgomery: +320

Colson Montgomery is starting to heat up in a big way, and his recent surge makes him one of the most intriguing home run prop targets on the slate. He’s coming off a 2-for-5 performance with a homer against Minnesota, extending his streak to six long balls in his last eight games, including going deep in back-to-back contests.

On the season, he’s hitting .229 with 16 home runs and 39 RBI, but his recent run suggests he’s seeing the ball as well as he has all year.

Now he’ll face Simeon Woods Richardson (5-4, 4.59 ERA), a righty who’s had trouble keeping hitters in the park. With Montgomery’s swing locked in and his power trending up, he looks like a strong candidate to keep the homer streak alive.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been a steady force in the Blue Jays’ lineup all season, slashing .287 with 21 homers and 74 RBI, but he’s now gone 10 straight games without leaving the yard.

That kind of drought feels overdue for correction, especially with his raw power and ability to drive the ball to all fields.

He’ll get his swings today against Nick Lodolo (8-7, 3.22 ERA), a left-hander who’s been solid but can give up damage when hitters square him up.

Guerrero’s bat speed and track record suggest he’s due to break out of this mini power slump, and this matchup could be the spot where he launches one into orbit.

#2. Juan Soto: +300

Juan Soto is scorching at the plate, fresh off a 2-for-3 game with a homer, triple, six RBI, and two walks against Detroit, giving him 36 homers, 90 RBI, 104 runs, and 26 steals in 2025 while slashing .257/.388/.497.

Over his last four games, he’s hitting .583 with four long balls and 11 RBI, and with Tigers righty Sawyer Gipson-Long (0-1, 4.32 ERA) lacking overpowering stuff, Soto’s locked-in swing makes him one of the best home run prop targets today at +300.

#1. Willy Adames: +300

Adames has been a steady source of power all season, homering in four of his last five games while driving in nine runs and slashing .429/.458/1.000 over that span, capped by a solo shot in Saturday’s loss to Baltimore.

Now up to 26 homers, 75 RBI, and 85 runs on the year, the Brewers shortstop looks locked in at the plate and carries plenty of power upside in today’s matchup.

He’ll face Rockies lefty Kyle Freeland (3-13, 5.28 ERA), who has struggled all season with command and keeping the ball in the park, giving Adames an ideal spot to keep his home run surge rolling and making him a strong +300 prop target.

