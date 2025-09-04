Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Junior Caminero, Aaron Judge, and more for September 4, 2025

Home runs have been flying out of ballparks at a furious pace this week, and today’s matchups set up perfectly for another power-packed slate. With elite hitters seeing the ball well, pitchers facing tough splits, and a few players riding incredible hot streaks, the stage is set for fireworks.

Whether it’s a superstar like Aaron Judge punishing mistakes, or rising talents like Junior Caminero and Jo Adell proving their power isn’t slowing down, today’s board is stacked with intriguing long-ball options. Here are the five best home run prop bets to keep an eye on for September 4.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Byron Buxton (+300)

Byron Buxton hasn’t always been the most consistent bat, but when he’s healthy and locked in, and today he’s in a prime spot to keep swinging for the fences.

The Twins’ center fielder is hitting .273 with 29 homers and 21 steals this season, but it’s his recent surge that really stands out, over his last seven games, Buxton is slashing .345 with four home runs, 10 RBI, and an eye-popping 1.375 OPS.

His mix of power and speed makes him a nightmare matchup, and with Chicago’s relief corps owning shaky numbers, Buxton should see pitches he can punish. Given his current rhythm at the plate, another long ball feels well within reach.

#4. Aaron Judge (+190)

Aaron Judge is in one of those grooves where every swing feels dangerous. The Yankees’ superstar is hitting .323 with 43 home runs and 97 RBI this season, and he’s showing no signs of slowing down.

Over his last four games, Judge has cranked out seven hits, including two long balls and a double, while scoring six runs, essentially carrying the offense. Even in Sunday’s loss to the White Sox, he went 3-for-5 with a solo homer and extra-base pop, proving pitchers can’t breathe easy even when they execute.

Now he gets Cristian Javier, a right-hander with a solid 3.38 ERA but one who will need to be nearly flawless to avoid Judge’s power. With Judge locked in and punishing mistakes, another deep drive tonight feels well within reach.

#3. Jo Adell (+370)

Jo Adell has locked into one of the hottest stretches of his career, homering in three straight games while going 7-for-12 with three long balls, a double, and eight RBI in that span.

On Tuesday against the Royals, he stayed red-hot with a 3-for-4 performance that included a two-run homer and a double, continuing to drive the Angels’ offense.

Now sitting at 33 home runs and 90 RBI on the season, Adell has shown the kind of consistency that has often eluded him in the past, and his recent surge suggests he’s seeing the ball as well as ever.

Even with Noah Cameron’s strong 2.92 ERA, Adell’s swing path and timing are locked in, making him a strong candidate to keep his homer streak alive.

Jazz Chisholm is showcasing the perfect mix of speed and power, and right now his bat is as hot as anyone’s. The Yankees’ spark plug is batting .243 with 28 homers and 26 steals on the year, and he’s coming off a monster performance Tuesday where he went 3-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI, and even swiped a bag for good measure.

Facing Cristian Javier again tonight, Chisholm has the confidence of already taking him deep and the momentum of a red-hot swing.

When Jazz is locked in, his explosive bat speed makes him dangerous against both fastballs and off-speed pitches, and given his current form, another homer isn’t out of the question.

#1. Junior Caminero (+260)

Junior Caminero continues to look like one of the most dangerous young bats in baseball, and his numbers back it up. He just wrapped up a scorching series against Seattle, where he went 8-for-13 with three extra-base hits, including a homer, driving in eight runs and posting a ridiculous 1.692 OPS.

That kind of locked-in production shows how well he’s seeing the ball right now, punishing anything over the plate and even handling tough pitches with authority.

Now sitting at 40 homers on the year with 100 RBI, Caminero enters tonight’s matchup against Logan Allen, a lefty who’s struggled with consistency all season.

Given Caminero’s recent form and his ability to mash left-handed pitching, he looks primed to stay hot and is a strong candidate to go deep again.

