Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Kerry Carpenter, Juan Soto, and more for September 14, 2025

Home run props are heating up as we enter the stretch run of the 2025 season, and power bats are making their presence felt night after night.

Ad

Aaron Judge continues to launch baseballs into orbit, Jo Adell is on a tear with his explosive bat speed, and Juan Soto just cracked his 40th of the year.

Add in Kerry Carpenter’s clutch swing and Shea Langeliers’ underrated pop, and today’s slate is loaded with long ball potential. Let’s dive into the five best home run prop bets for September 14.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Ad

Trending

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5. Aaron Judge: +315

Judge hasn’t slowed down, keeping his trademark power alive with consistent hard contact. He’s crushed four homers in his last five games, and Friday’s blast against Boston was just another reminder that when Judge locks in, the ballpark barely matters.

Tonight, he’ll draw Garrett Crochet, one of the toughest lefties in the league, but Judge’s career has been defined by punishing even elite arms.

Ad

With 47 homers on the year and that trademark locked-in look at the plate, Judge feels like the ultimate “don’t overthink it” home run play for Sunday.

#4. Juan Soto: +317

Soto is locked in, driving the ball to all fields and setting up perfectly against today’s opposing starter, Jacob Latz, who struggles to keep the ball in the yard.

Latz has been solid in limited work, but Soto’s power-speed combo has been on full display in September, with pitchers struggling to keep him in the yard.

Ad

With his timing sharp and his swing path dialed in, Soto is always a threat to change the game with one swing.

#3. Shea Langeliers: +261

Shea Langeliers continues to showcase rare pop from the catcher spot, already sitting at 30 homers on the year.

He chipped in a double, two walks, and even swiped a bag in Saturday’s rout of the Reds, showing how well-rounded his game has become.

Today he faces Nick Lodolo, a tough lefty with strong command but one who’s occasionally vulnerable when right-handed bats lift the ball against him.

Ad

Langeliers’ power stroke plays well in this matchup, and given his recent confidence at the plate, he’s a sneaky candidate to leave the yard again.

#2. Jo Adell: +314

Adell’s raw power has always been his calling card, and lately he’s pairing it with better contact. He’s on a tear with six homers in his last 12 games, including another blast Saturday off Seattle pitching.

Adell’s power surge isn’t just noise; he’s slugging .914 during this stretch and making hard contact almost every series.

Ad

George Kirby might not walk many hitters, but his 4.56 ERA and tendency to leave hittable pitches up make him a risky matchup against a streaking slugger.

With Adell seeing the ball this well, betting on another big swing feels more like riding a wave than taking a gamble.

#1. Kerry Carpenter: +316

Kerry Carpenter looks primed for another deep shot after tagging Miami on Saturday with a two-run blast, his 25th of the season.

Ad

The lefty slugger now draws Adam Mazur, who’s still searching for his first win with a rough 6.30 ERA and a habit of serving up mistakes to left-handed bats.

Carpenter’s swing path matches up perfectly against Mazur’s fastball-heavy approach, and with the Tigers’ lineup heating up, he should get plenty of chances to do damage again. This matchup feels tailor-made for Carpenter to keep his power streak alive.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More