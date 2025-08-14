Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Ketel Marte, Cal Raleigh, and more for August 14, 2025

As August heats up in the 2025 MLB season, the long ball is stealing the spotlight. Power hitters like Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte, Juan Soto, Kyle Schwarber and Cal Raleigh are swinging with confidence, racking up home runs and changing games with every at-bat.

Facing pitchers who have shown vulnerabilities against the long ball, these sluggers are primed to deliver fireworks. Thursday’s top home run prop bets focus on players in peak form, ready to turn big hits into game-changing moments for their teams.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5. Corbin Carroll: +175

Carroll’s power-speed blend makes him a dangerous leadoff weapon. The Diamondbacks star gets Bradley Blalock, a right-hander who’s been reeling with a 7.89 ERA and 3 home runs allowed over just 10.1 innings in his last two starts.

Blalock’s command has been shaky, issuing seven walks in that span, and hitters have made him pay with loud contact. Carroll has been locked in at the plate, belting four homers in his last seven games and pushing his season total to 26, while also swiping 14 bases and scoring 78 runs.

Against a pitcher this vulnerable, Carroll’s combination of power, speed, and aggressiveness makes him a dangerous long-ball threat.

#4. Ketel Marte: +260

Ketel Marte is riding one of the hottest streaks in baseball, and he’s about to see the same struggling arm as Carroll, Bradley Blalock. Marte is slashing .297 on the year with 23 home runs, but it’s his current tear that makes him dangerous tonight.

On August 13, he torched the Rangers with a 4-for-5 performance, including a three-run shot and another RBI, giving him two homers in his last three games while hitting .667 over that stretch.

With Blalock’s recent 7.89 ERA, 1.94 WHIP, and three long balls surrendered in his last two starts, Marte’s disciplined yet powerful swing is primed to do damage again in this matchup.

#3. Juan Soto: +290

Juan Soto draws a great matchup against struggling righty Bryce Elder, who sits at 4-9 with a 6.12 ERA and has been leaking power all season.

Soto enters with a .251 average, 29 home runs, and 69 RBI, but his recent stretch has been especially lethal, hitting .292 with a 1.185 OPS over his last six games, including four home runs and six RBI in that span.

Just yesterday, he took Atlanta deep for a two-run shot and added a walk, continuing to combine power with plate discipline. Given Elder’s recent inability to keep the ball in the yard, Soto’s left-handed pop is a premium play tonight.

#2. Kyle Schwarber: +175

Kyle Schwarber steps in against Brad Lord, a right-hander with a solid 3.28 ERA but who has shown some vulnerability to power bats lately.

Schwarber is sitting on a .249 average, with 42 homers and 97 RBI this season, continuing to be one of baseball’s most dangerous left-handed sluggers.

He last went deep on Monday with a two-run blast in Cincinnati, and his pull-heavy, fly-ball approach lines up well against Lord’s tendency to elevate the ball to lefties. In a game where one swing can cash, Schwarber is a legitimate threat to do damage early.

#1. Cal Raleigh: +145

Raleigh’s raw power from both sides of the plate has been one of Seattle’s biggest offensive weapons, and his recent surge suggests another homer could be coming tonight.

On Thursday, he faces Tomoyuki Sugano, a right-handed pitcher with a 4.24 ERA who has struggled to contain power hitters this season. Raleigh has been locked in, hitting .243 with 45 homers and 98 RBIs in 2025.

He’s on a hot streak, blasting three homers in his last five games, including a two-run shot in Sunday’s 6-3 win over Tampa Bay. His ability to handle breaking balls and crush fastballs in the zone makes him the top home run pick for Thursday at +145.

