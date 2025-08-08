Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Kyle Schwarber, Kerry Carpenter, and more for August 8, 2025

Power hitters are ready to light up the field today, and our top five MLBhome run prop bets feature some of the hottest sluggers in the game right now. Kyle Schwarber leads the pack after a recent barrage of big hits, showing why he’s one of the most feared bats around.

Ad

Lourdes Gurriel and Jose Ramirez bring steady power and clutch potential, always dangerous when the game’s on the line. Kerry Carpenter’s recent hot streak makes him a tempting pick, while Christian Walker looks set to add more RBIs after heating up at the plate. With these guys swinging with confidence and facing pitchers they can handle, today’s lineup promises some serious fireworks.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5 Christian Walker (+380)

Walker is set to face righty Cam Schlittler, who’s struggled this MLB season with a 4.58 ERA and shaky command. Walker’s power numbers are solid, 16 homers and 61 RBIs, but his batting average has been a bit low at .238.

Still, he’s been on fire lately, going 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and a walk just two days ago. If Schlittler can’t find the zone consistently, Walker could easily extend this hot streak with another big swing.

Ad

#4 Kerry Carpenter (+320)

Carpenter has been rolling lately, hitting four home runs in his last seven games. He’ll face right-hander Kyle Hendricks, who’s had a rough year with a 4.59 ERA and a tendency to give up hard contact.

Carpenter’s solid .271 average, along with 20 homers, shows his growing confidence and power. This MLB matchup looks like the perfect opportunity for Carpenter to keep the momentum going.

#3 Jose Ramirez (+265)

After a bit of a dry spell without a homer in 14 MLB games, Ramirez seems ready to break out against Aaron Civale. He’s been dangerous all season, hitting .296 with 23 homers and stealing 32 bases, showing he’s a real threat both at the plate and on the basepaths.

Ad

Civale’s 3.99 ERA gives Ramirez a good chance to send one deep and add to his RBI total. His blend of contact and power makes him a key player to watch.

#2 Lourdes Gurriel (+400)

Gurriel is coming off an impressive multi-homer game, blasting two long balls and driving in four runs even though his team lost in extra innings.

He’ll take on lefty Austin Gomber, who’s been struggling with a 6.18 ERA this year. Gurriel’s ability to find gaps and punish mistakes makes him dangerous here. With a .246 average and 14 homers, he looks poised to keep the hot streak alive.

Ad

#1 Kyle Schwarber (+220)

Schwarber is locked in and ready to face Merrill Kelly, a right-handed pitcher with a respectable 3.22 ERA. Schwarber’s raw power is hard to ignore, he’s already hit 40 home runs and driven in 94 runs this season.

Fresh off a monster game where he went 3-for-5 with two homers and six RBIs, Schwarber looks fired up to keep the fireworks going against the Rangers. His knack for delivering in big moments makes him the top pick for today’s MLB home run props.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More