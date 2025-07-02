Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Max Muncy, Brandon Lowe, and more for July 2, 2025

July 2 brings a fresh slate of MLB matchups, and the longball potential tonight is impossible to ignore. With several sluggers stepping into hitter-friendly ballparks and squaring off against arms with shaky home run histories, the stage is set for some serious fireworks.

From Max Muncy’s power surge at Dodger Stadium to Jazz Chisholm’s red-hot stretch and Byron Buxton’s explosive upside, this lineup of prop picks is built on recent momentum, strong splits, and matchups begging to be attacked. Let’s dive into the top five home run bets to watch for tonight’s action.

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5. Brandon Lowe (+320)

Brandon Lowe could hit a home run today (Credits: IMAGN)

Brandon Lowe has been scorching hot lately, slugging 4 homers in his last 6 games while raising his season total to 19 with 50 RBIs. The lefty slugger has torched right-handed pitching all year, and his recent tear includes a .368 average, 1.000 slugging and 1.455 OPS across his last 6 contests.

Lowe’s power metrics back it up too, consistently barreling balls with authority. Tonight, he draws Mitch Spence, who’s posted a 3.82 ERA but has struggled to avoid barrels against left-handed bats.

In a home matchup at the Trop, Lowe’s swing path and current form make him one of the sharpest home run prop plays on the board at +320.

#4. Byron Buxton (+320)

Byron Buxton is locked in and ready to launch one tonight (Credits: IMAGN)

Byron Buxton’s power has come alive in 2025, with 19 homers and 51 RBIs while adding 15 steals to round out his dynamic skillset. Though hitless over his last two games, Buxton was on a two-game homer streak just before that, flashing the elite power-speed combo that’s made him one of baseball’s most electric players.

His underlying numbers are rock solid too, a 91.5 mph average exit velocity, 53.5% hard-hit rate and 15.1% barrels per plate appearance.

Facing Janson Junk and a Marlins park that’s been playing fair to right-handed power, Buxton’s raw pop and speed keep him firmly in home run prop conversation tonight at +320 odds.

Jose Altuve has the power to change the game with one swing (Credits: IMAGN)

Jose Altuve heads into Coors Field, baseball’s most hitter-friendly venue, already boasting a strong history against lefty Austin Gomber. In just 6 career at-bats versus Gomber, Altuve has 4 hits including a homer, showcasing his ability to square up this matchup.

While his 2025 line sits at a modest .257 with 13 home runs and 36 RBIs, Altuve’s elite bat speed and knack for punishing lefties make him a dangerous threat in Denver’s thin air.

With the ball carrying well at altitude and his past success against Gomber, Altuve’s +300 odds carry real value tonight.

#2. Jazz Chisholm +380

Jazz Chisholm could flex his power stroke in this game (Credits: IMAGN)

Jazz Chisholm Jr. has caught fire at the plate, blasting 4 home runs in his last 6 games and looking every bit the power-speed threat the Marlins rely on.

Now he gets a date with Jose Berrios, a right-hander holding a solid 3.26 ERA but one who’s given up 8 homers in his last 7 starts. Jazz’s .240 average and 14 homers on the year don’t fully capture how dangerous he’s been lately.

With his aggressive swings and uppercut stroke perfectly suited for pulling mistakes into the right-field seats. At enticing +380 odds, he’s one of the hottest power bats to watch in tonight’s lineup.

#1. Max Muncy (+310)

Max Muncy looks dialed in for a moonshot moment (Credits: IMAGN)

Max Muncy is seeing the ball exceptionally well heading into tonight’s matchup against Sean Burke, who’s carrying a 4.22 ERA and has struggled with left-handed power all season.

Muncy’s recent tear includes a .370 average, four homers and a massive 1.285 OPS over his last seven games. His hard-hit rate is north of 42% this season and he has 13 homers already in the bank.

He’s dialed in for another big swing at Dodger Stadium, a park that caters beautifully to his pull-side pop. With Burke’s 1.42 HR/9 against lefties this year, Muncy’s +310 odds offer strong value in tonight’s slate.

