Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Max Muncy, Pete Alonso, and more for August 13, 2025

After a power-packed Tuesday, Wednesday’s MLB slate lines up perfectly for some serious long ball potential. Our list of top MLB home run prop bets for August 13, 2025, features Max Muncy, Pete Alonso, Julio Rodriguez, Rafael Devers, and William Contreras. All five hitters bring the right mix of form, matchup, and raw power. With big-name sluggers facing hittable pitching, the stage is set for fireworks.

This top-five list isn’t just a random list of power picks. It is built around data, trends, and favorable matchups. Muncy stays locked in at the plate, Alonso is punishing mistakes, Rodriguez is flashing both power and speed, Devers is finding his home run stroke again, and Contreras keeps delivering in key spots.

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5. William Contreras (+380)

William Contreras is swinging like he’s got a personal vendetta against every baseball in August. Over his last four games, the Brewers’ catcher has tormented pitchers for eight hits in 15 at-bats, including three homers and eight RBI. That stretch peaked Sunday when he went deep twice against the Mets, reminding everyone of the pop that made him an All-Star threat.

Tonight, he steps in against Mitch Keller, a righty with solid numbers on paper but one who’s prone to giving up big contact when he misses spots. With Contreras seeing the ball like a beach ball right now, +380 feels like a tempting ticket to cash in on during another potential fireworks show.

#4. Rafael Devers (+380)

Rafael Devers has that familiar mid-August groove where every swing looks dangerous. The Giants slugger has gone deep three times in his last five games, including a no-doubt solo shot Monday against the Padres. He’ll face his former teammate Nick Pivetta, a righty with a sharp 2.94 ERA but one who knows Devers’ aggressive tendencies all too well.

That familiarity cuts both ways, and with Devers’ knack for punishing fastballs when he’s locked in, it wouldn’t be surprising if he adds to his home run tally tonight. At +380, you’re banking on a hot bat staying hot against a pitcher he’s faced a lot in practice.

#3. Julio Rodriguez (+425)

Julio Rodriguez is all set to bring his signature blend of speed and power into tonight’s matchup. He recently had a pair of two-homer outbursts against the Rays in their series that concluded a few days ago. The Mariners’ center fielder has already racked up 23 home runs and 22 bases stolen this season, making him a constant threat in every at-bat.

He’ll face Trevor Rogers, a left-hander with a sparkling 1.44 ERA. Still, J-Rod has a history of jumping on first-pitch heaters, and if Rogers tries to sneak one by early, Rodriguez’s quick hands and opposite-field power could make the ball disappear in a hurry. At +425, this is a classic “bet on the superstar” spot.

#2. Pete Alonso (+205)

Pete Alonso is in full-on polar-bear mode right now, and the numbers prove it. Over his last three games, he’s batting .462 with three homers, five RBIs, and six extra-base hits, a stretch that has reminded everyone why he’s one of baseball’s most feared sluggers. Tonight, he gets Carlos Carrasco, a right-hander carrying a 6.18 ERA and struggling to keep the ball in the yard.

Alonso has been especially dangerous against pitchers who can’t finish counts, and Carrasco’s recent command issues could feed right into his power stroke. With the way Alonso is squaring up the baseball, betting against him going deep feels riskier than betting on him to hit a home run.

#1. Max Muncy (+270)

When Muncy locks in, he becomes one of the most dangerous pull hitters in baseball, and over his last seven games, he’s been locked in, batting .400 with four homers and nine RBI while drawing walks at an elite 28.6% clip.

That combination of patience and power makes him especially dangerous against Kyle Hendricks, a soft-contact pitcher who has been vulnerable to left-handed hitters this season.

Muncy’s recent swing adjustments have tightened his pull power, and when he’s locked in like this, mistake pitches don’t last long. Given Hendricks’ 4.63 ERA and tendency to leave changeups up in the zone, Muncy looks poised to keep his hot streak rolling with another long ball tonight.

