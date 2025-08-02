Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Michael Busch, Brent Rooker, and more for August 2, 2025 

The crack of the bat could echo all night as some of baseball’s fiercest power hitters prepare to light up the scoreboard.

Ad

From Shohei Ohtani’s consistent thunder to surprising bombs from guys like Michael Busch and Brent Rooker, tonight’s matchups are loaded with home run potential.

Here's a closer look into the top five picks ready to send balls flying out of the park.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today’s 5 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5. Shohei Ohtani (+185)

Ad

Trending

It’s never a surprise when Ohtani tops the home run watch list. With 38 home runs, 73 RBIs and 101 runs scored, he’s not just leading categories, he’s lapping the field in quality of contact.

His average exit velocity sits at an absurd 94.7 mph, and he’s barreling up 22.6% of his plate appearances, which is tops in the league. Add in a hard-hit rate nearing 60%, and it’s no wonder pitchers have no margin for error against him.

Ad

At +185, even with the short odds, Ohtani remains the safest bet to send one deep, because when his bat’s dialed in like this, no ballpark can contain him.

#4. Michael Busch (+340)

Busch is making a name for himself with his recent power surge, now sitting at 21 homers with a .272 average in his first full season. He went deep again on Wednesday against Milwaukee.

Busch faces Tomoyuki Sugano tonight, a veteran right-hander with a 4.38 ERA who has struggled to keep hitters off the barrel when he falls behind in counts.

Ad

Busch’s compact swing and ability to punish elevated pitches make him a strong candidate to stay hot. At +340, there’s real value in riding his current power groove against a hittable arm.

#3. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (+450)

Guerrero's bat is starting to wake up, and last night’s solo shot against Kansas City could be the spark he needs. Now at 16 home runs with a .294 average, his underlying numbers suggest he’s overdue for a power surge.

Ad

Tonight, "Vladdy" faces left-hander Noah Cameron, who’s been effective with a 2.44 ERA but hasn’t faced many hitters with Guerrero’s combination of plate coverage and raw strength.

His swing has been trending upward, and if Cameron makes even a slight mistake in the zone, Guerrero’s bat speed can turn it into fireworks. At +450, the value is too tempting on a hitter poised for a strong finishing stretch.

#2. Brent Rooker (+290)

Ad

Rooker is in one of those streaks where every swing feels dangerous. With 23 home runs and a .274 average on the season, Rooker has launched two homers in his last three games and is consistently making loud contact.

Tonight, he faces Zac Gallen, who’s endured a rough 2025 campaign with a bloated 5.60 ERA and trouble keeping hitters in the yard.

Rooker thrives against right-handers who challenge him in the zone, and Gallen’s recent form makes this a favorable spot for Rooker to continue his power binge. At +290, he’s a prime candidate to leave the yard again.

Ad

#1. Bryan Reynolds (+380)

Reynolds hasn’t had a flashy stat line this season, but his underlying metrics tell a different story. With a 91.3 mph average exit velocity, a 47.2% hard-hit rate and a 10.8% barrel per plate appearance, Reynolds is making quality contact far more often than his .236 average suggests.

His 39.9% launch angle sweet spot rate indicates he’s consistently putting the ball in the air with a power-friendly trajectory.

Tonight, he gets a prime matchup against Austin Gomber, a lefty struggling mightily with a 6.28 ERA and a propensity to give up home runs to switch-hitters like Reynolds. With his swing path dialed in and Gomber’s mistakes lurking, Reynolds offers huge upside at +380 to go deep.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More