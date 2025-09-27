Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Michael Busch, Christian Walker, and more for September 27, 2025

We’re in the final stretch of the regular season, and it is the time when the best hitters remind everyone why they’re feared in the box. The ball is carrying, pitchers are showing fatigue, and sluggers are taking full advantage with power surges down the stretch. Friday night gave us another round of statement swings, and Saturday’s matchups are just as promising.

From young talents making their mark to veterans proving their consistency, today’s board has no shortage of home run value. Let’s dive into five of the most intriguing power bats with the best chance to leave the yard on September 27.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5. Michael Busch (+331)

Michael Busch is seeing the ball as well as anyone right now, and that makes him a dangerous bat to fade in the home run market.

The Cubs’ first baseman just went deep again Friday against St. Louis, giving him six long balls in his last 13 games and pushing his season total to 32.

He’ll now square off with righty Michael McGreevy, who owns a 4.35 ERA and has had issues keeping the ball in the park against left-handed hitters.

Busch not only brings power but also patience at the plate, which means he’s likely to get at least one good swing in this matchup. With Busch locked in and McGreevy offering a hittable profile, the plus-money odds on him going deep again are worth backing.

#4. Colson Montgomery (+392)

Colson Montgomery may only be 23, but he’s quickly proving he can handle big-league pitching, and his recent stretch shows it.

The White Sox shortstop has homered twice in his last four games and is riding an eight-game hitting streak, giving him a nice blend of consistency and pop heading into Saturday.

He’ll face Nationals right-hander Jake Irvin, who carries a rough 5.69 ERA and has been vulnerable to mistakes over the plate, especially against left-handed bats like Montgomery.

With his swing coming together and confidence growing each game, Montgomery is a sneaky but high-upside play to leave the yard again here.

Marte remains one of the steadiest switch-hitters in the game, and he’s still finding ways to impact games late in September.

He went deep on Friday night against the Padres, giving him 27 home runs on the year while keeping his power stroke locked in.

On Saturday, he’ll see Michael King, who’s put together a solid season with a 3.57 ERA but has shown some cracks lately against hitters who can jump on early-count mistakes.

Marte’s patient approach and ability to square up velocity make him a tough out in this spot, and given the way he’s been seeing the ball, he’s got another strong chance to leave the park.

#2. Nick Kurtz (+187)

Nick Kurtz has been swinging like a seasoned slugger despite being just 22, and his bat has quickly become the centerpiece of the Athletics’ lineup. He’s coming off a monster game with two home runs against Houston, showing just how locked in his timing is.

Now he draws Michael Wacha, a pitcher who’s prone to giving up hard contact when his fastball command wavers.

With Kurtz’s smooth left-handed stroke and confidence at the plate, he’s got the kind of momentum that makes another deep shot feel very realistic.

Christian Walker looks like he’s finishing the season on a mission. The veteran slugger has homered in back-to-back games and now gets a favorable matchup against Angels rookie Caden Dana, who’s still adjusting to big-league hitters with a 6.39 ERA.

Walker’s power stroke has always thrived against pitchers who struggle to command the zone, and with Houston’s offense heating up, he’ll have plenty of protection in the order.

Given his current two-game homer streak and the way he’s driving the ball, this sets up as a prime spot for him to extend it to three straight.

