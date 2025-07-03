Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5, including Mike Trout, Seiya Suzuki, and more for July 3, 2025 

July 3 rolls in with a loaded MLB slate and no shortage of prime home run spots for bettors to target. With power hitters stepping into hitter-friendly parks and matchups against vulnerable arms, the board is packed with value.

From Riley Greene’s scorching stretch and Seiya Suzuki’s relentless power at Wrigley to Pete Alonso chasing a slump-breaking blast and Mike Trout looking to unload against a shaky Braves rotation, the stage is set for fireworks.

Let’s dive into today’s five most intriguing home run prop picks with odds worth chasing.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today’s 5 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5. Cam Smith (+450)

Cam Smith has serious yard potential in this matchup (Credits: IMAGN)

Cam Smith steps into Coors Field tonight riding one of his sharpest stretches of the season. Across his last six games, he’s hitting a scorching .478 with two homers and eight RBIs, showing excellent barrel control and zone coverage.

Smith’s matchup against lefty Kyle Freeland, owner of a 1-9 record and 5.56 ERA, sets up beautifully in baseball’s most hitter-friendly ballpark. Given Smith’s 1.278 OPS over his recent tear and Coors’ altitude boost, he’s a sneaky-good candidate to leave the yard again tonight.

#4. Pete Alonso (+330)

Pete Alonso has a chance to leave his mark with a big fly (Credits: IMAGN)

Pete Alonso’s power bat has been unusually quiet over the last 11 games, but history says a breakout is brewing.

Despite the homerless stretch, Alonso’s underlying numbers remain elite: a 94.5 mph average exit velocity, a 55.3% hard-hit rate and a 20.3% barrels-per-PA clip all suggest he’s still squaring up the baseball with authority.

Facing Brewers lefty Jose Quintana, who’s pitched well but can be vulnerable to right-handed sluggers in tight spots, Alonso is primed to snap his drought at home tonight.

#3. Mike Trout (+285)

Mike Trout could flex his power stroke in this game (Credits: IMAGN)

Mike Trout’s numbers might not jump off the page this season, but his power profile remains lethal. In just 33 games, he’s launched 13 homers with a 92.5 mph average exit velocity and a hefty 54% hard-hit rate.

Add in a 16.5% barrels-per-PA clip, and it’s clear Trout’s still punishing mistakes when pitchers leave them over the plate.

With Braves starter Bryce Elder carrying a rough 5.82 ERA into tonight’s matchup, this sets up as a prime get-right spot for Trout’s bat to do serious damage.

#2. Seiya Suzuki (+380)

Seiya Suzuki might make the outfielders turn and watch it fly (Credits: IMAGN)

Seiya Suzuki has been on a tear lately, smashing five homers with 12 RBIs over his last 10 games while batting a sharp .325 in that span.

His season-long totals now sit at 23 home runs with 73 RBIs, powered by a healthy .775 slugging percentage and a 1.161 OPS over his recent stretch.

Facing Pirates righty Luis L. Ortiz, who’s struggled to a 4.36 ERA with nine losses and has had trouble keeping the ball in the yard at Wrigley, Suzuki’s hot bat and history of punishing right-handed pitching put him in a great spot to leave the yard again tonight.

#1. Riley Greene (+265)

Riley Greene might blast one into the bleachers tonight (Credits: IMAGN)

Riley Greene continues to be a force in the Tigers’ lineup, carrying a .296 average with 21 homers and 69 RBIs on the season.

Over his last four games, Greene has been scorching hot, blasting four home runs with eight RBIs while slugging a ridiculous 1.125. He faces Nationals right-hander Jake Irvin, who owns a 4.73 ERA and has struggled to suppress power bats.

With 18 of Greene’s 21 homers coming against righties this year and his current tear at the plate, he’s perfectly positioned to keep the power surge alive in Washington.

