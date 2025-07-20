Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Nick Kurtz, Eugenio Suarez, and more for July 20, 2025

The MLB second half is heating up, and power hitters are wasting no time in making a statement. With sluggers launching bombs out of the All-Star break, home run props are once again offering serious value. Saturday's slate features several matchups with vulnerable pitchers, hitter-friendly parks and red-hot bats coming off multi-homer stretches.

From Eugenio Suarez’s power tear to Kyle Schwarber’s grand slam heroics and rising stars like Nick Kurtz making waves, this lineup of long ball threats is loaded with upside. Here are today’s Top 5 Home Run Prop Bets for July 20.

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5 Kyle Schwarber (+220)

Kyle Schwarber has five home runs in his last seven games, including a grand slam yesterday against the Angels.

He’s feasting on mistakes and with 32 home runs in 2025, he’s back to being one of baseball’s most feared lefty power bats.

Today, he faces Jose Soriano, a right-hander who’s been solid but far from unhittable. Given Schwarber’s current launch angle mastery and extra-base power surge, another long ball is well within reach.

#4. Jo Adell (+260)

Jo Adell is making Philly pitchers pay, blasting homers in back-to-back games to open the series, including a clutch two-run shot in Friday’s 6-5 victory.

With 21 home runs and 57 RBIs on the year, Adell is showing he’s not just streaky, he’s dangerous. Now, he faces Ranger Suarez, a lefty with elite numbers (2.15 ERA), but Adell has looked fearless at the plate.

Hot streaks like this don’t come often, and with two homers in his last two swings of the series, he’s got all the momentum to launch another one today.

#3. Nick Kurtz (+330)

Nick Kurtz is on an absolute tear right now, looking every bit like the breakout slugger the Royals hoped for.

In his last eight games, he’s slashing a jaw-dropping .433/.500/1.133 with 5 home runs, 4 doubles, and 12 RBIs, posting a monstrous 1.633 OPS.

After crushing a homer and two doubles just yesterday, Kurtz now faces Gavin Williams, who’s been solid but has given up 7 homers in his last 9 starts. With Kurtz’s elite recent form and ability to barrel up pitches consistently, this matchup sets up perfectly for another long ball.

#2. Byron Buxton (+175)

Byron Buxton is locked in at the plate and making pitchers pay. Over his last five games, he’s hitting an absurd .522 with two home runs, a triple, and 12 total hits, while racking up a 1.478 OPS.

His timing looks perfect post-All-Star break, and now he draws German Marquez, who’s carrying a bloated 5.57 ERA this season.

With 22 home runs on the year and elite athleticism that stretches extra bases into scoring chances, Buxton is a strong bet to go yard again in this matchup.

#1. Eugenio Suarez (+295)

Eugenio Suarez is putting on a post-break power show, he's now launched four home runs in his last four games, including a two-homer performance yesterday against the Cardinals.

The veteran slugger is up to 33 bombs on the year, pairing that with 81 RBI and a .254 average. With a .547 slugging percentage and a 52.3% hard-hit rate over the last two weeks, Suarez is seeing the ball exceptionally well. Facing a hittable righty today, his hot streak and matchup scream value at these odds.

