Today's Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Pete Alonso, Jose Altuve and more for June 12, 2025

Some of the best MLB home run hitters will be on the field on Thursday, and you should expect a few of them to go deep. Betting on the best MLB home run prop bets is something that you will want to explore, as it is a great way to cash in from MLB games.

There are some great sluggers in both the American and National League, but you should also be looking at some other value picks. Here are five players that you will want to target when betting on home run hitters for games on June 12.

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for June 12, 2025

Pete Alonso +210

Pete Alonso re-signed with the New York Mets for the 2025 season, and that is a decision that is paying off for both sides. Alonso has already belted 17 home runs so far this season, and number 18 should be coming on Thursday night.

Jose Altuve +600

Jose Altuve, Houston Astros (Credits: IMAGN)

Jose Altuve has been doing what he can to carry the offense for the Houston Astros, but this team still needs more power from the veteran. Altuve is looking to hit home run number 10 on Thursday night, and he has the power to do just that.

Seiya Suzuki +450

Seiya Suzuki is a top MLB home run hitter (Credits: IMAGN)

The Chicago Cubs are heading home to face off against the Pittsburgh Pirates, and this is an offense that is looking to get back on track. The weather at Wrigley Field is going to favor the hitters this weekend, and Seiya Suzuki should be one player that will hit a home run on June 12.

Wyatt Langford +425

Wyatt Langford, Texas Rangers (Credits: IMAGN)

Wyatt Langford is still a very young player for the Texas Rangers, but it didn't take long for him to show off the power that he has in his bat. Texas has been leaning on Langford more due to some injuries, and he is going to deliver in a big way in this matchup.

Spencer Torkelson +350

Spencer Torkelson is a top MLB home run hitter (Credits: IMAGN)

Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers are taking the league by storm this season, and he should have another big day on Thursday. Look for Torkelson to belt home run number 17, as he has another big day at the plate.

