Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Randy Arozarena, Juan Soto and more for July 8, 2025 

The ball’s been flying out of parks, and with another packed slate of matchups lined up for Tuesday, it’s a great night to chase some home run value.

Ad

From superstars like Juan Soto looking to punish struggling arms to red-hot bats like Randy Arozarena making noise in recent games, tonight’s board is loaded with power threats in favorable spots.

We’ve dug into matchup histories, recent form, and key underlying metrics like exit velocity and hard-hit rates to spotlight five of the best home run prop bets on the board.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Let’s jump right into today’s top picks and the numbers backing them.

Ad

Trending

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today’s 5 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5. Juan Soto (+260)

Juan Soto looks primed to crush one out today (Credits: IMAGN)

Juan Soto steps into a dream matchup today against Brandon Young and his bloated 7.02 ERA.

Ad

Few hitters in baseball square the ball up like Soto, and his recent stretch proves it, batting .353 with seven homers in his last 15 games and a savage 56.6% hard-hit rate.

With Young surrendering barrels at an alarming clip and Soto’s bat speed still among the league’s best, this feels like a prime get-right spot for a big fly. At +260, it’s a sharp play with elite upside baked in.

#4. Michael Busch (+370)

Ad

Michael Busch has serious yard potential in this matchup (Credits: IMAGN)

Michael Busch is scorching hot right now, and it’s not just a blip. Fresh off a wrecking spree against the St. Louis. Cardinals, where he hammered four homers in three games with an absurd .750 average and a monstrous 2.702 OPS.

Ad

Busch now draws Simeon Woods Richardson, whose 4.41 ERA has been steadily climbing.

Busch’s season-long .297 average and 18 bombs speak for themselves, and with his current swing locked in, +370 feels like a steal for another deep shot tonight in Minnesota.

Brandon Nimmo could light up the scoreboard with a bomb tonight (Credits: IMAGN)

Brandon Young thought dealing with Juan Soto was tough, Brandon Nimmo’s about to pile on the pressure.

Ad

Nimmo’s been quietly lethal against righties, and in limited looks against pitchers like Young, he’s mashed three homers in just his last five games while slugging a crisp .842.

With a .316 average and 1.223 OPS in that stretch, plus a sneaky-good 23.8% K-rate keeping him in hitter’s counts, Nimmo’s pop at +285 makes for an undervalued swing worth chasing today.

#2. Austin Riley (+285)

Austin Riley could light up the scoreboard with a bomb tonight (Credits: IMAGN)

Austin Riley’s bat has been steadily heating up, and he carries some momentum into tonight’s matchup against Jeffrey Springs.

Ad

In his last series versus the Baltimore Orioles, Riley clocked a home run while hitting .333, showing signs of returning to his power-hitting ways.

With a 92.4 mph average exit velocity, a 50.8% hard-hit rate, and a respectable 14.7% barrels per plate appearance, Riley profiles well against Springs’ tendency to leave mistakes up in the zone. At +285, he’s a sharp value play to leave the yard again tonight.

#1. Randy Arozarena (+500)

Randy Arozarena is locked in and ready to launch one tonight (Credits: IMAGN)

If there’s ever a time to jump on a Randy Arozarena home run prop, it’s when he’s seeing beach balls, and that’s exactly what’s happening.

Ad

Over his last seven games, he’s belted six home runs, batting .346 with a 1.372 OPS, one of the hottest power stretches of his 2025 season.

Tonight, he draws Will Warren and his 5.02 ERA, a pitcher who’s struggled to keep the ball in the yard against right-handed bats. With Arozarena’s recent power surge and Yankee Stadium’s short porch in left, this +500 prop feels like a prime spot to chase another long ball.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More